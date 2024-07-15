AUBURN | Auburn will make its appearance at SEC Media Days in Dallas Thursday afternoon. I’m not sure Hugh Freeze could have selected three better player representatives for Auburn than Keldric Faulk, Eugene Asante and Peyton Thorne. It’s a player that’s creating an impressive Auburn story, another that’s putting the finishing touches on an incredible comeback story and a third that can turn his Auburn story on its heels with a productive sixth year.

Asante had a breakout season in 2023. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Faulk is the first true sophomore to represent Auburn at SEC Media Days. And it's not like AU's roster isn't stacked with juniors and seniors, plenty of which will play important roles this season. But just short of 18 months into his Auburn career, Faulk has already established himself as a key starter on the defensive line and as an important team leader, especially for a group of talented young players brought in by Freeze and his staff in the last two classes. He's just starting out on what should be a great career in football and life. Asante transferred from North Carolina and put himself on the scout team during his first season in 2022. He could have quit football or transferred to another school, but instead stayed and pushed himself to become a better player. A year and a new coaching staff later, he became one of AU's best players, leading the team in tackles in 2023. He enters this season as a potential All-SEC linebacker and one of the Auburn's most important leaders. Another transfer, Thorne had a tough first season as Auburn's starting quarterback completing 162 of 265 passes (61.1 percent) for 1,755 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But instead of replacing Thorne, Freeze doubled-down and worked to build a better offense around him. Thorne will enter 2024 with a better and more explosive receiving corps, a deeper and more experienced offensive line and an offensive system that every coach on the staff is fully behind. A coach that believes in a player and a player that's determined to finish his college career on a high note can be a dangerously good combination. All three already have compelling stories to share with the potential of even bigger and better to come this fall.

