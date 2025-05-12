BMatt’s Monday musings

Hasn’t the feckless NCAA, perhaps the worldwide leader in committee meetings, already proven how ineffective they are when it comes to solving complex issues?

I’m sure that will solve all of the real or imagined problems in college athletics.

The latest news from the strange world of college athletics is the potential creation of a presidential commission on college athletics that may be led by former Alabama coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban and Texas A&M billionaire booster Cody Campbell.

It will generate headlines while accomplishing absolutely nothing. It won’t have the power or authority to do anything but make noise.

It’s just another shot in the dark by the NCAA, college sports administrators and athletic directors, who are desperate to slow down the seismic changes that have dismantled the pillars of amateurism that ruled college athletics for a more than a century.

They’ve been toppled by the courts and there’s turning back the clock now or ever.

And it’s not the fault of the players or the lawyers or the courts. It’s squarely on the shoulders of the NCAA and the leadership of college athletics that lacked the vision and common sense to know their anti-antitrust arguments stood no chance in a court of law.

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 against them in the Alston case in 2021. This Supreme Court in the most polarized political era of my lifetime. Nine to zero.

If a judge gives final approval, the NCAA may finally settle the $2.8 billion House lawsuit in the next couple of weeks, which will officially begin the era of revenue sharing in college athletics.

Forming a new committee or continuing to throw millions of dollars at lobbyists in hopes of national legislation remains a fool’s errand.

The best course of action has always been to recognize athletes as employees and collectively bargain with them. Had it been done six, seven, eight years ago by leaders with vision, college athletics would look a lot different now.

I doubt college athletes would have gotten close to the approximately $20.5 million per school they’ll be due next year if the House settlement goes through. Transfer and eligibility rules could have all been hammered out in a much more favorable position for college programs.

But now that bargaining power is gone.

The starting point is $20.5 million, unlimited transfers and eligibility rules that seem to change monthly as the NCAA loses more lawsuits.

How much more money would it take to limit transfers and set firmer eligibility rules? Who knows. But it’s still worth sitting down at the table and hashing it out rather than letting the courts decide.

We got here because of poor leadership and that leadership continues to fight a losing battle.

A new presidential commission isn’t going to change that. It’s just going to further delay the potential for a real settlement and bring further chaos to an already out of control situation.

***

Unlike revenue sharing, NIL, transfers and eligibility, there appears to be consensus building when it comes to future SEC schedules and the college football playoff format in 2026.

According to the Athletic’s Andrew Marchand and Seth Emerson, ESPN is willing to pay $50 to $80 million more to the SEC for a ninth conference game.

The nine-game conference schedule could be approved at the SEC meetings in Destin, Fla., at the end of this month. That would mean three permanent and six rotating opponents with the opportunity to play every team in the league home and away over a four-year period.

For Auburn, Alabama and Georgia will be two of the permanent opponents while Vanderbilt is a likely candidate to be the third.

This will play right into the plans for a potential new 16-team college football playoff that will likely use a 4-4-2-2-1-3 format that includes four automatic bids for the SEC and Big Ten, two automatic bids for the Big 12 and ACC, one for the Group of 5 and three at-large. Notre Dame would be guaranteed a spot if it finishes in the top 14.

It could also include play-in games with the 3rd-place finisher in the SEC playing 6th and 4th playing 5th for the final two spots in the playoff.

The SEC and Big Ten have the power to change the format and the changes are being driven by the need for more revenue, which will certainly be generated from the extra games.

I like both the nine-game conference schedule and 16-team playoff. I’d like it even more if the playoffs were played on campus for at least the first two rounds. All the way through the semifinals would be fantastic.

I’m not as bothered as some by the four guaranteed spots for the SEC and Big Ten. It’s the inevitable conclusion to the two power conferences hoarding 22 of the last 27 national champions from the BCS/playoff era.

The SEC and Big Ten won that battle and now they’re setting the terms.

