AUBURN | It was 3 minutes and 50 seconds and just 295 words, but it encapsulated perfectly what Cadillac Williams has done for Auburn in just three short weeks. Williams opened his postgame press conference after Saturday’s 41-17 win over Western Kentucky talking about everything this team and its players have gone through this season, and for the seniors the last four or more years. It’s a whole lot as you well know.

Williams has Auburn believing in itself again. (Mackenzie Harris/Auburn athletics)

He talked about the sacrifices they’ve made, the toughness they’ve showed to continue to fight through adversity and the love he feels for them and receives from them and the Auburn family. But it was more than Cadillac’s words. It was the sincerity and emotion behind them. He was speaking from the heart and everybody in that room and everybody that’s seen the video or read the stories didn’t need to be told that. They just knew it. You already knew Cadillac as a great running back at Auburn and the NFL. You knew him as one of AU’s better assistant coaches that excelled in recruiting on a staff that had its share of struggles in that area. But I don’t think many of you knew this Cadillac. He is Auburn. There’s not a better man that could lead this program over the final for weeks of the season. A lot of coaches talk about sacrifice and servitude, but for Cadillac those are words to live by. I could go on and on. Instead I’ll leave you with his words and the video because I couldn’t have said it better myself… “I am honored to be part of the Auburn family. I mean, 24 seniors that have been through two head coaches, multiple, multiple position coaches, COVID, George Floyd, and what happened the past three weeks, and the way that they have responded—I talked to the team early in the week, and just the way they done responded—they done had every reason to fold, every excuse, and we were all saying, ‘Well, they’ve been through a tough time,’ but man, they want more. I mean, they have gave me so much confidence to do this job, where I go from the first week to being a scared puppy, to watching my guys, each guy come by my office and say, ‘Coach, we believe in you.’ ‘Coach, we’re so happy,’ to give me that confidence, man, along with this staff and the support of the Auburn family, the fans—wow. I mean, the love—former teammates, I mean, former players, just students on campus; it’s unreal. It’s unreal the confidence that they have given me, and I mean, I want it so bad for them, man. “I just thank this team, coaching staff for taking a chance on a guy, opening their hearts when I challenged them, where we’re all in. I don’t know who—I’m sure you guys are going to get the next coach—I don’t know, really don’t care. Like, my seat don’t dictate my service. I mean, Auburn’s special. Those kids are special. There’s a lot of people that took a chance on me and poured into my life and gave me hope when I was hopeless. So, again, my seat don’t dictate my service. Now, it could impact it, but it don’t dictate how much I serve, regardless. I’m going to make it about these players.”