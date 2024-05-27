It’s a step, however, into a dark and murky maze-like future with no discernible conclusion in sight.

AUBURN | College athletics took an important and necessary step toward its future last week approving approximately $15 billion to settle the House, Hubbard and Carter antitrust cases.

The settlement, which must be finalized by a judge, includes approximately $2.8 billion in back damages to be paid out over 10 years to athletes that played from 2016-2020 and a new revenue-sharing model to begin for the 2025-26 season.

The revenue sharing will consist of approximately $22 million to start out, which will include scholarships.

The settlement will also eliminate scholarship limits and allow full scholarships for all players on a roster. New roster limits per sport will have to be finalized but it’s a big boost to sports like baseball, which previously had to divide 11.7 scholarships between approximately 30 players.

And yes, more problems remain starting with exactly how Title IX will figure into revenue distribution. That issue could spawn a new round of lawsuits, and what will it mean for Olympic sports?

There’s NIL and NIL collectives. The NCAA wants to bring them in-house and strictly regulate them. The courts and some boosters see it differently.

While revenue sharing should bring some stability and consistency to how athletes are compensated, there will likely be some schools, perhaps many, that will feel like they have to continue to pay top athletes in football and men’s basketball even more to win those key recruiting battles and retain those players for as long as possible.

There’s also the continued supplication by NCAA executives, conference commissioners and school athletic directors to congress to pass legislation to better regulate the antitrust issues in college athletics and keep athletes from becoming employees.

This continues to feel like a long shot to me with more lawsuits including the Johnson case and several rulings and pending rulings from the National Labor Relations Board that could grant athletes employee status in the near future.

For now, there remains so much unknown about the future of college athletics and it’s impossible to predict what it will look like in five or 10 years.

Still, I see plenty of positives. First of all, it's about time college athletes started getting compensated for the $14 billion in annual revenue and rising they bring in every year.

I see advantages to athletes becoming employees, which would give schools the opportunity to collectively bargain and have enforceable contracts that could benefit college sports and be an avenue to reduce transfers and stabilize rosters.

With this much money and history at stake, I feel pretty certain that all the parties involved will eventually reach an equitable solution.

And while the structure of college athletics remains in flux, the big games, upsets, pageantry, rivalries and everything that makes college sports so great will continue.

All the changes and uncertainty shouldn't distract you from the sports and competitions that you love.

