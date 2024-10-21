BMatt's Monday musings

AUBURN | For Auburn, it doesn’t get much worse than this. With Saturday’s loss at No. 19 Missouri, the second blown 11-point lead in the fourth quarter in the last three games, the Tigers are on the fast track for a fourth consecutive losing season. I hadn’t witnessed three consecutive in my lifetime until last year and you have to go all the way back to the five straight losses from 1946-50 for the last time that happened.

Can Freeze pull Auburn out of this nearly four-year slump? (Photo by Dale Zanine/USA Today images)

We are in the midst of one of the worst stretches in Auburn football history. It will end at some point. When that will be actually intrigues me. It's far more interesting than anything happening on the field right now. I see this team at an inflection point. Perhaps they will rally on the field somewhat over the last five games and at least win the ones they're supposed to and maybe some they're not — and not blowing another double-digit, fourth-quarter lead would be a plus too. And just four days after the season, Hugh Freeze and his staff will sign Auburn's best recruiting class of the Rivals era, and this time next year AU will be competing for a spot in the 12-team playoff. That's the best-case scenario and it's not a dream scenario. This team and this staff have the potential to turn it around starting this week, or maybe next week. But the worst-case scenario is very much in play too. It's not out of the question this Auburn team tanks it over the remainder of the regular season and finishes 3-9 or 2-10, and Freeze enters next season on the hottest of hot seats. That No. 5-ranked class could also fall apart as other top programs swoop in for the flip. That would be a tough pill to swallow. Perhaps the final outcome will be somewhere in-between. I would have thought this impossible a couple of months ago, but I wouldn't rule out AU stumbling to the finish line on the field and still signing a top 5 or better class. That's a lot of uncertainty for a football program that should have already turned the corner after three losing seasons. Auburn has too much support and too much investment to suffer this long. But that's the reality. The good news is the answers are coming in a little more than six weeks. The season will be done and the class will be signed and we'll all know exactly how Freeze and his staff navigated one of the lowest points in program history. You just hope there's a light at the end of this long, dark tunnel, and AU doesn't have to hit the reset button once again.

