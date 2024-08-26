And there are only a few things that can derail it starting with the results on the field this season.

It isn’t because the Tigers are primed for a championship run this fall. It’s because Hugh Freeze and his staff are in the midst of building a championship program.

AUBURN | In five more days, Auburn will embark on one of its most consequential seasons in more than three decades.

Auburn doesn’t need to win the SEC or make the 12-team playoff this year. It doesn’t even need to pull off an upset of one of its two biggest rivals on the road, although that would certainly be a bonus.

All AU needs to show is positive progress and avoid what happened in Gainesville last season.

A year ago, Florida was sitting pretty going into Billy Napier’s second season. After a 6-7 first year, the Gators were hot on the recruiting trail with a class ranked within the top 5 nationally and expected to take a step forward on the field.

The opposite occurred.

Florida closed out the season with five consecutive losses to finish 5-7 including an ugly 39-36 home loss to Arkansas. As the losses piled up and the heat turned up on Napier, the recruits started jumping ship.

Florida’s top 5 class finished 15th.

UF goes into this season with the nation’s 47th-ranked recruiting class and Napier atop every list of coaches on the hot seat. In addition, the Gators will play one of the nation’s toughest schedules this fall beginning with No. 19 Miami Saturday.

Barring a miraculous turnaround, Florida will be starting over in the next couple of months, which would be their fifth head coach in the past 13 years.

Auburn has a chance to go in the opposite direction over the next three months.

Freeze signed the nation’s No. 8 class last December. The ’25 class is currently ranked 5th in the country and Auburn has an opportunity to add more key pieces in the coming days and weeks.

The 2026 class is already ranked No. 1.

That greatness that Auburn has always strived for and grasped at times, but never for long, is right there for the taking.

If Freeze shows progress on the field this fall and, more importantly, Auburn’s administration, boosters and fanbase stay behind him and the program, the next important steps can and will be taken.

If Auburn emerges from the next three months with momentum and positivity within and around the football team, Freeze can build a program that can have sustained success.

That doesn’t guarantee a championship in 2025 or 26 or any year. But having the talent that Freeze and his staff are amassing, would put Auburn in position to compete at the top of the SEC and nationally on a consistent basis.

You haven't been able to say that since the 1980's.

It’s time to say it again and again, and say it loudly.

