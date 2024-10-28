BMatt's Monday musings

Jarquez Hunter could hear them and see them all night as he torched the Wildcats for 278 rushing yards, the fourth-most in program history.

They’ve been there all season and they were there Saturday night in Lexington to watch the Tigers finally end a four-game losing streak with a 24-10 win at Kentucky.

AUBURN | Even in the most desperate of times, Auburn people show up and show out.

“I love the AU family. They always show up,” said Hunter. “It doesn’t matter where we are, they’re going to come and support. I love that. That’s big thing to us. We love to see our fans on the road and supporting us and giving us the energy we need for away games.”

When Hunter and his teammates return to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time in more than a month this Saturday, they’ll play in front of a 13th consecutive sellout crowd.

It’s an incredible streak when you consider the Tigers, coming off three consecutive losing seasons and potentially a fourth this fall, are going through the worst stretch in the last 74 years.

There are just not that many programs out there with that kind of sustained support.

It’s rare and it’s something to take pride in. It’s proof that the Auburn family and the Auburn spirit aren’t just catchphrases or marketing campaigns.

It’s all true. Its’s all just Auburn being Auburn.

But every fanbase has its breaking point. While AU clearly hadn’t gotten there yet, the patience was running thin. And we'll just pretend that first quarter never happened.

So it was good to see Auburn’s coaches put their players in position to win a game and those players be able to execute in critical moments.

Hunter’s 27 touches, including 23 carries, were well above his 15.1 average per game coming into Saturday night.

That’s repeatable and should be over the next four games, three of which will be at home.

I don’t know how many of those Auburn will win, but it’s fans will be there regardless, supporting this program and hoping Kentucky was a turning point.

If that wasn’t the turning point, then it’s coming soon.

A program with this much love and support won’t stay down forever.

