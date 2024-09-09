Every player, coach, staff and administrator should know that too.

I don’t write that to point fingers or throw shade at anyone, but it’s been a long four years and Auburn, without a doubt, deserves a better football team than what was on display at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday.

You can’t go through Tiger Walk, watch the eagle soar, step on the field and look up at the overflowing stands and hear the roar of the crowd and not have a full understanding of how special Auburn is and will always be.

Luke Deal knows this. He’s an old-timer like me (kinda).

“This is my sixth year, and I have had a bunch of mediocre seasons and that’s not what we’re trying to get accomplished this year,” said Deal.

“Anything less than what our goal is and our expectations are — whatever we put out there on the field — anything less than that is on me, that’s on the other captains and the guys who drive this culture.”

Auburn hasn’t had a winning season since going 6-5 in 2020. It hasn’t won 10 games since 2017 and hasn’t won a championship of any kind since 2013.

With Saturday’s 21-14 loss at Jordan-Hare, the Tigers took a step back in avoiding a fourth consecutive losing season for the first time since the 1950 team went 0-10 to cap off a stretch of five consecutive losing seasons.

It’s all just exhausting.

Now, it’s way too early in the season to draw too many conclusions, but Cal at home is a game Auburn should win.

If you were eyeing-up the schedule in the offseason, the Tigers had six games they *should win* including the first four at home and home games against Vanderbilt and ULM in November.

There are two road games that Auburn would be expected to lose at Georgia and Alabama. AU hasn’t won in Athens since 2005 when Tommy Tuberville was in charge and hasn’t won at Alabama since the Camback in 2010.

And there are four potential swing games — home against Oklahoma and Texas A&M and away against Missouri and Kentucky.

Who knows how it will all turn out over the next 12 weeks but Auburn needs to hold serve with the rest of the *should wins* and win two of those swing games just to secure a winning season.

The hope and promise of a Hugh Freeze-led program that is bringing much-needed tangible results on the recruiting trail, can turn quickly. And that top 5 class can disappear in a snap.

It can also turn the other way in a snap too.

This is not the time to abandon ship. There’s 10 more games left to play in the regular season.

It’s time to buckle up.

There needs to be better coaching and better execution on the field, especially on offense. It’s time to see some of that proof of concept.

A winning season isn’t an unfair expectation. It should never be at Auburn.

No more talk, no excuses, just do it.

Do it for Auburn. The alumni, fans and everybody that supports and loves this school deserves more.

