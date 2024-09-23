Auburn’s players consistently fail at running Hugh Freeze’s current version of the RPO offense to the point the Tigers rank last out of 134 D-I school with 14 turnovers.

It’s not just that they can’t execute it the one time, or maybe a couple of times during a game.

AUBURN | Is it a good play call if your players can’t execute it?

Auburn scored just 14 points in a loss to California two weeks ago and then did the same in a loss to Arkansas Saturday. Both were games at home and both against unranked opponents.

They’ll play the first of five ranked opponents this week against Oklahoma.

Barring a major turnaround on offense, the Tigers are headed for a fourth consecutive losing season.

I’m a sportswriter. I’m great at asking questions but not so great on providing solutions. That’s the coaches’ job. That’s why they’re being paid the big bucks.

And isn’t one of the hallmarks of a good coach being able to adjust his scheme to fit the talent he has on the field?

Yeah, I know. Just asking questions.

Perhaps the RPO offense, which has roots going back to Rich Rodriquez at Michigan in 2009, has run its course.

Defensive coordinators have had 15 years to work on defending it. That’s a lot of time for a very talented and determined group of coaches.

Or maybe the margins of success are so thin, the RPO offense requires quarterbacks of elite ability. Or maybe the offense is just fine and Auburn’s quarterbacks are really that bad are that poorly prepared.

At times Saturday it looked like Arkansas was baiting Auburn into throwing out of the RPO because the receivers other than KeAndre Lambert-Smith were struggling to break free of press coverage and the quarterbacks were struggling, again, with their accuracy and decision-making.

Whatever the reasons, and perhaps it’s some combination of all of the above, it’s not working.

Maybe it’s time for something different. Maybe it’s time for more adjustments. Maybe it’s time for more designed running plays.

Jarquez Hunter is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and Damari Alston 7.8. Is their success because of running against depopulated boxes on RPO plays, or could they experience the same success and more just lining up and going right at teams?

Perhaps I’m being unfair and with the right quarterback, Freeze would be back looking like an offensive genius.

But the right quarterback isn’t walking through that door until January at the earliest and it’s time for Freeze and his staff to make the most of what they’ve got.

