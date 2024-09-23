PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News More News
ago football Edit

BMatt’s Monday musings

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Is it a good play call if your players can’t execute it?

It’s not just that they can’t execute it the one time, or maybe a couple of times during a game.

Auburn’s players consistently fail at running Hugh Freeze’s current version of the RPO offense to the point the Tigers rank last out of 134 D-I school with 14 turnovers.

Hank Brown and Payton Thorne have combined to complete 59.3% of their passes this fall.
Hank Brown and Payton Thorne have combined to complete 59.3% of their passes this fall. (Jake Crandall/USA Today images)
Auburn scored just 14 points in a loss to California two weeks ago and then did the same in a loss to Arkansas Saturday. Both were games at home and both against unranked opponents.

They’ll play the first of five ranked opponents this week against Oklahoma.

Barring a major turnaround on offense, the Tigers are headed for a fourth consecutive losing season.

I’m a sportswriter. I’m great at asking questions but not so great on providing solutions. That’s the coaches’ job. That’s why they’re being paid the big bucks.

And isn’t one of the hallmarks of a good coach being able to adjust his scheme to fit the talent he has on the field?

Yeah, I know. Just asking questions.

Perhaps the RPO offense, which has roots going back to Rich Rodriquez at Michigan in 2009, has run its course.

Defensive coordinators have had 15 years to work on defending it. That’s a lot of time for a very talented and determined group of coaches.

Or maybe the margins of success are so thin, the RPO offense requires quarterbacks of elite ability. Or maybe the offense is just fine and Auburn’s quarterbacks are really that bad are that poorly prepared.

At times Saturday it looked like Arkansas was baiting Auburn into throwing out of the RPO because the receivers other than KeAndre Lambert-Smith were struggling to break free of press coverage and the quarterbacks were struggling, again, with their accuracy and decision-making.

Whatever the reasons, and perhaps it’s some combination of all of the above, it’s not working.

Maybe it’s time for something different. Maybe it’s time for more adjustments. Maybe it’s time for more designed running plays.

Jarquez Hunter is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and Damari Alston 7.8. Is their success because of running against depopulated boxes on RPO plays, or could they experience the same success and more just lining up and going right at teams?

Perhaps I’m being unfair and with the right quarterback, Freeze would be back looking like an offensive genius.

But the right quarterback isn’t walking through that door until January at the earliest and it’s time for Freeze and his staff to make the most of what they’ve got.

*** Monday musings is brought to you by Uncle Keith's Red Sauce. I was a customer before bringing them on as a sponsor and I was hooked after the very first taste. It's available in original and hot and can be found in Publix throughout the state of Alabama along with select Piggly Wiggly's, Renfroe's, the Kroger's in Auburn/Opelika and on-line. Uncle Keith's Red Sauce was born right here in the state of Alabama. ***

*** GET 15% OFF YOUR ON-LINE ORDER WITH THE DISCOUNT CODE: BMATT15 ***

It's good y'all.
It's good y'all.

In today’s musical journey, we go back six days to the passing of a legendary songwriter, singer and actor. On Sept. 17, 2024, JD Souther died at his home in Sandia Park, New Mexico at the age of 78. Souther is probably best known for his work with the Eagles, writing or co-writing several of their hit songs including 1974’s “Best of My Love,” 1976’s “New Kid in Town,” 1977’s “Victim of Love” and 1979’s “Heartache Tonight.” He co-wrote “The Heart of the Matter” with former Eagles vocalist and drummer Don Henley in 1989. He also wrote songs for Linda Ronstadt, who he dated for a brief period, and Bonnie Raitt. He also briefly dated Stevie Nicks. Souther had two of his own hit singles in 1979’s “You’re Only Lonely” and 1981’s “Her Town Too,” which was a duet with James Taylor. His nearly 60-year career also included acting credits in the T.V. shows Nashville, Purgatory and Thirtysomething, and in the movies Postcards from the Edge and Deadline. Souther was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.

John David Souther was born in Detroit in 1945 but raised in Amarillo, Texas. His father was a singer, but became an agent after JD was born, which exposed JD to many different musicians and musical styles. He grew up playing a number of instruments including drums, violin, clarinet and saxophone, but was best known for playing an acoustic guitar during his career. Souther first started recording with The Cinders in New Mexico in 1965 but moved to Los Angeles in 1969 where he started spending a lot of time with Glenn Frey and Jackson Browne at the Troubadour. Souther and Frey formed the folk duo Longbranch Pennywhistle for a short period before Frey joined Ronstadt’s backup band and eventually formed the Eagles with Henley. His time at the Troubadour allowed Souther to form relationships with a number of musicians from that era including Elton John, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Randy Newman, and Souther is considered a major contributor to the California sound. Souther signed with Asylum Records in 1971 and went on to release nine albums. He also collaborated with several country artists on songs including George Strait, Trisha Yearwood and Brooks and Dunn. Souther was scheduled to begin a tour with fellow singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff on Sept. 24.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzVNMzlIRVN3THlNP3NpPWFNdXFnN2NBYnUzb3RFeUY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2NJSWZuOEMyeThnP3NpPUh2emFTSVA3VTJJOHcwR1c/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0QtcnpIRVN2VHc0P3NpPWpPMm95SWNCbzctRzg3TlE/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3VLZVVlZ0ZuY3JNP3NpPTdhT0RZQnNuZGJpc1kyemQ/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2p2WDNGekpHb0xZP3NpPTFWNFFXWVowZnJ4ay1yNXI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2tUeENxMkpwXzJBP3NpPTROUDBsb2JDZ0d4a2FrOVc/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
