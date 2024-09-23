BMatt’s Monday musings
AUBURN | Is it a good play call if your players can’t execute it?
It’s not just that they can’t execute it the one time, or maybe a couple of times during a game.
Auburn’s players consistently fail at running Hugh Freeze’s current version of the RPO offense to the point the Tigers rank last out of 134 D-I school with 14 turnovers.
Auburn scored just 14 points in a loss to California two weeks ago and then did the same in a loss to Arkansas Saturday. Both were games at home and both against unranked opponents.
They’ll play the first of five ranked opponents this week against Oklahoma.
Barring a major turnaround on offense, the Tigers are headed for a fourth consecutive losing season.
I’m a sportswriter. I’m great at asking questions but not so great on providing solutions. That’s the coaches’ job. That’s why they’re being paid the big bucks.
And isn’t one of the hallmarks of a good coach being able to adjust his scheme to fit the talent he has on the field?
Yeah, I know. Just asking questions.
Perhaps the RPO offense, which has roots going back to Rich Rodriquez at Michigan in 2009, has run its course.
Defensive coordinators have had 15 years to work on defending it. That’s a lot of time for a very talented and determined group of coaches.
Or maybe the margins of success are so thin, the RPO offense requires quarterbacks of elite ability. Or maybe the offense is just fine and Auburn’s quarterbacks are really that bad are that poorly prepared.
At times Saturday it looked like Arkansas was baiting Auburn into throwing out of the RPO because the receivers other than KeAndre Lambert-Smith were struggling to break free of press coverage and the quarterbacks were struggling, again, with their accuracy and decision-making.
Whatever the reasons, and perhaps it’s some combination of all of the above, it’s not working.
Maybe it’s time for something different. Maybe it’s time for more adjustments. Maybe it’s time for more designed running plays.
Jarquez Hunter is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and Damari Alston 7.8. Is their success because of running against depopulated boxes on RPO plays, or could they experience the same success and more just lining up and going right at teams?
Perhaps I’m being unfair and with the right quarterback, Freeze would be back looking like an offensive genius.
But the right quarterback isn’t walking through that door until January at the earliest and it’s time for Freeze and his staff to make the most of what they’ve got.
In today’s musical journey, we go back six days to the passing of a legendary songwriter, singer and actor. On Sept. 17, 2024, JD Souther died at his home in Sandia Park, New Mexico at the age of 78. Souther is probably best known for his work with the Eagles, writing or co-writing several of their hit songs including 1974’s “Best of My Love,” 1976’s “New Kid in Town,” 1977’s “Victim of Love” and 1979’s “Heartache Tonight.” He co-wrote “The Heart of the Matter” with former Eagles vocalist and drummer Don Henley in 1989. He also wrote songs for Linda Ronstadt, who he dated for a brief period, and Bonnie Raitt. He also briefly dated Stevie Nicks. Souther had two of his own hit singles in 1979’s “You’re Only Lonely” and 1981’s “Her Town Too,” which was a duet with James Taylor. His nearly 60-year career also included acting credits in the T.V. shows Nashville, Purgatory and Thirtysomething, and in the movies Postcards from the Edge and Deadline. Souther was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.
John David Souther was born in Detroit in 1945 but raised in Amarillo, Texas. His father was a singer, but became an agent after JD was born, which exposed JD to many different musicians and musical styles. He grew up playing a number of instruments including drums, violin, clarinet and saxophone, but was best known for playing an acoustic guitar during his career. Souther first started recording with The Cinders in New Mexico in 1965 but moved to Los Angeles in 1969 where he started spending a lot of time with Glenn Frey and Jackson Browne at the Troubadour. Souther and Frey formed the folk duo Longbranch Pennywhistle for a short period before Frey joined Ronstadt’s backup band and eventually formed the Eagles with Henley. His time at the Troubadour allowed Souther to form relationships with a number of musicians from that era including Elton John, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Randy Newman, and Souther is considered a major contributor to the California sound. Souther signed with Asylum Records in 1971 and went on to release nine albums. He also collaborated with several country artists on songs including George Strait, Trisha Yearwood and Brooks and Dunn. Souther was scheduled to begin a tour with fellow singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff on Sept. 24.