I’ve never seen a team collapse like Auburn did in 2012, finishing 3-9 and 0-8 in the SEC. That’s the worst team I’ve covered by far.

The 2008 team that finished 5-7 and ended the Tommy Tuberville era, was a mess on offense due to some talent deficits and the hire of coordinator Tony Franklin, who was a bad fit from the start.

I still struggle to fully define such a precipitous fall just two years after winning a national championship, but a lack of discipline within the program and a portion of the players throwing in the towel by midseason certainly stood out.

The last three seasons have been rough, mostly due to recruiting and talent issues, but I wouldn’t call any of those teams bad.

The book on 2024 remains incomplete, but I think this year’s team is better than all of the above.

The record, however, may not reflect that because of a poor start and the remaining schedule this team faces including back-to-back road games against top 10 teams the next two weeks and finishing at No. 1 Alabama.

Auburn already has three losses and will be heavy underdogs in all three of those road games. It’s going to take a major turnaround to avoid a fourth consecutive losing season.

But instead of focusing on the negatives this week and what’s going wrong on the field, I want to give this team and these players credit for competing.

There’s absolutely no quit in this bunch, and it was clear from the way they got after Oklahoma Saturday and their reaction after the devastating loss that the players are invested and care about this program and each other.

Because of that and because of the noticeably strong leadership on this team, I think they’re going to keep competing and I think there’s going to be opportunities to win a game or games that nobody is expecting.

This coaching staff isn’t throwing in the towel, these players are still competing and the Auburn fans are still showing up and doing their part under circumstances that a lot of fanbases would have already bailed on.

There’s plenty that needs to change or get better in Auburn’s football program. I can’t promise it’s going to get done, but as long as these players are giving their all, I know the alumni and supporters will do the same.

That’s just part of what makes Auburn special, even in the toughest of times.

