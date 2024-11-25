BMatt’s Monday musings

Saturday night’s thrilling 43-41 win over No. 15 Texas A&M in four overtimes was Auburn’s first over a ranked opponent at Jordan-Hare Stadium since beating No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20 in 2021.

That’s more than three years ago. It’s awesome it finally happened. It’s frankly embarrassing it took so long.

And it you’re one of those fuddy duddy’s complaining about Auburn or another school's field storming, I’d kindly request that you STFU.

The same goes for Greg Sankey and his merry men, who were somehow able to hop off their My Little Ponies and take a break from the constant bleating to the college football playoff committee about strength of schedule and bullying other conferences to fine both Auburn and Oklahoma.

I’d like to see a spreadsheet with two columns. One can list all the harm that field storming has caused the poor burly football men in their pads and helmets — you know, the lost appendages, trips to the ER and unnatural deaths.

In the other column, list the number of times video of a field storming or goalpost relocation has made ESPN, the SEC Network or some other media overlord’s properties and social media.

I wonder which column doesn’t exist and which one is infinite?

I was actually on Pat Dye Field Saturday night, was knocked around and had my phone knocked out of my hand. Somehow, I survived and so did my phone.

I’m so proud of myself for not crying or not needing Sankey to put a band-aid on my boo boo. Please give me a $100,000 for my bravery.

The idea that schools should be fined or punished in some way because their fans storm the field is wrong to begin with, and wholly and completely ineffective.

It’s not going to change the behavior, and there’s no real evidence the behavior needs to be changed.

It’s like Sankey and other conference commissioners and athletic officials are engaging in crisis acting — but for real and not the fake kind that the moron you follow on the internet has convinced you is true.

Stop following that guy and stop listening to Sankey or any of the college football officials that try to convince you field storming is bad or this isn’t one of the best college football seasons of all time.

It is and the CFP, NIL and transfer portal have all contributed to make it the most competitive, most drama-filled and most unpredictable in years.

If that means more field stormings, it’s definitely for the better. Keep ‘em coming.

