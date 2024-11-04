BMatt’s Monday musings

It’s shocking that Freeze’s teams continue to underperform on the field and that this program is barreling toward a fourth consecutive losing season.

After Saturday’s 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt in Jordan-Hare Stadium, Hugh Freeze is 9-13 nine games into his second season.

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin was fired on Halloween of 2022 after compiling a 9-12 record eight games into his second season at Auburn.

Shocking and completely unacceptable.

But the records, as bad as they are, are where any comparisons between Freeze and Harsin end.

While I’d give Freeze a D at best when it comes to running Auburn’s offense, he’s an A+ in recruiting and appears to be doing at least a solid job in running the program.

I’d also give the hire of D.J. Durkin and the work being done on that side of the ball a B+.

I’d give Harsin D’s and F’s across the board and that definitely includes the way he treated many of the regular people that dealt with him behind the scenes.

You won’t find many people coming to his defense.

Freeze is doing a lot of things right and Auburn wouldn’t be recruiting the way it is and maintaining this class if him and his staff weren’t working their tails off.

He’s just needs to fix the offense.

I think AU still has personnel problems in some key areas like quarterback and offensive tackle. They’ve also got a coaching problem when it comes to developing viable game plans that take advantage of the talent they do have on hand.

On top of that, players on offense aren’t developing as fast as they are on defense.

Malcolm Simmons and Bradyn Joiner are certainly better players than they were a few months ago. But who else has really stepped up on that side of the ball?

From my perspective, some of the young players that you expected to make a bigger impact have taken a step back since August and September.

On defense, I can name a half-dozen including Jay Crawford, Kaleb Harris, Kensley Louidor-Faustin, Demarcus Riddick, Malik Blocton and Bobby Jamison-Travis that have all stepped forward.

I think there needs to be more accountability on offense from Freeze and his assistants. AU’s players need to be held to a higher standard on that side of the ball and they need to be physically and mentally tougher.

This offense continues to fail in critical moments, lacks focus and consistency.

All of that goes back to being held accountable on and off the field, in practice and in games.

That needs to change starting right now. And just one tough practice during the off-week won’t get it done.

