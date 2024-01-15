Auburn is by far the biggest and most complex job in Freeze’s coaching career. it also comes during one of the most transformative eras of college football with the advent of the transfer portal and NIL collectives.

There was no way for Freeze to completely prepare for all the challenges his first year at Auburn would bring. It was always going to be a learning experience.

Freeze made the right choice in trying to hire an offensive coordinator to run that side of the ball. It never quite worked out on the field with Philip Montgomery but off the field, Freeze led AU’s recruiting efforts in landing a heralded top 10 class.

There was not a more important goal for Freeze to reach in year one.

With Freeze planning to take a bigger role in the offense including calling plays in year two, he’ll need to balance out his schedule more and rely on his staff including his coordinators to take on more recruiting responsibilities.

I’d be surprised if his two new coordinator hires don’t come with higher recruiting acumens.

There are other adjustments that will need to be made including his approach to the transfer portal, which has brought limited returns so far.

If Freeze can reach his next recruiting goal and bring in a top five class in 2025 along with a higher-rated group of transfers, the Tigers should be much better equipped to compete for a spot in the 12-team playoff in his third year.

That will be a key for Freeze. While recruiting and off-field gains are vital for Auburn’s program, there also needs to be on-field improvement too or the pressure will build fast.

Florida’s Billy Napier is a prime example.

The Gators were on track to sign a top five class a couple of months ago before a second-consecutive losing season and a lot of talk about Napier being on the hot seat saw UF slide to No. 19 in the team recruiting rankings.

Napier is going into his third year but he inherited a much stronger program at UF than Freeze did at AU after two disastrous years under Bryan Harsin.

I think Freeze has an extra year before things could potentially heat up, but I don’t think he’ll need it.

One of Freeze’s greatest strengths is being able to see things for how they are. That ability to self-assess and make adjustments is vital for Freeze to navigate through all the current and coming changes in college football.

He’s had the opportunity to learn a lot over the last 13 and a half months. Those lessons should pay dividends in the months and years to come.

***

It’s easy to forget that Bruce Pearl was a combined 26-40 in his first two seasons at Auburn.

Now, he’s second on Auburn’s all-time win list and should be considered one of AU’s all-time best coaches regardless of sports.

Saturday’s 93-78 victory over LSU gave Pearl 187 wins in his 10th season at Auburn, which surpasses Cliff Ellis and is just behind Joel Eaves’ 213.

At his current pace, Pearl will become AU’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach next season.

He’s already won two of AU’s five SEC regular season championships, one of the two SEC Tournament championships and led the Tigers to their only Final Four in 2019.

He could very well add to that list of accomplishments with this year’s team and he’s signed two more very talented players for next year.

Pearl and his staff have also proven to be very adept in securing talent through the transfer portal and he’s turned Neville Arena into one of the best home courts in college basketball.

It’s unbelievable how much Auburn basketball has transformed under Pearl. And there’s no sign of him slowing down.

***

