AUBURN | Did the Toomer’s Corner roll good? Indeed it did, and it surely was a sight for sore eyes. Auburn’s iconic oak trees got a pretty good rolling Wednesday night after the men’s golf team won their first-ever national championship, and again Friday when the team returned for a Toomer’s celebration.

Tommer's Corner turned into a winter wonderland after the Kick Six in 2013. (Shanna Lockwood/USA Today images)

The same could be said in March when men's basketball made its run to the SEC Tournament championship. It's been a long road for the Auburn oaks since the original 73-year old trees were poisoned by a deranged Alabama fan in 2010. New oaks were planted in 2015 but were removed after one was set on fire in 2016 and the existing ones were planted in 2017. Six years later in August of 2023, they were finally cleared for rolling and the return of one of the most iconic traditions in college sports. And it's come just in time for Auburn athletics to get rolling again. The men's and women's golf teams should be in contention again next season, equestrian and gymnastics are strong programs and seemingly other programs are on the rise such as women's basketball. But there's a couple of other sports, the ones that bring out the massive Toomer's celebrations, that could be on the cusp of big achievements. That's what Auburn's really been missing. Just this century, there's been the undefeated SEC champions in 2004, there were six consecutive wins over Alabama, three wins over top 5 Florida teams, a national championship in 2010 and the Kick Six in 2013. Let's not forget the Final Four run in 2019 and SEC regular season championships in 2018 and 2022. Those were unforgettable moments and spectacular celebrations at Toomer's Corner. And as we look toward 2024-25, Bruce Pearl will field one of his strongest rosters in his 11th season. Hugh Freeze appears poised to take Auburn's football program a step forward this fall and an even bigger step in 2025 with another highly-rated recruiting class on board. Best start stocking up on that toilet paper now.