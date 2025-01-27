BMatt’s Monday musings

AUBURN | For so very, very long in men’s basketball, the SEC was Kentucky and everybody else. Occasionally, other teams would pop up and flex their muscles like Florida in the mid-2000’s. But while the Wildcats usually took a backseat on the gridiron, they almost alway owned the hardwood. Kentucky has won 49 SEC regular season championships and the rest of the league has combined for 62. UK has won 31 SEC Tournament championships. The rest of the league has combined for 32.

Pearl celebrates No. 1 Auburn's 53-51 win over No. 6 Tennessee. (Photo by Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

Advertisement

That’s domination. But that era is over. UK has won just one SEC regular season and one SEC Tournament title in the last seven seasons. But what’s happened to the Wildcats isn’t about the deterioration of their program. They’re still one of the top teams in the country. It’s about the ascension of every other program in the SEC including Auburn. There are nine SEC teams in the current AP Top 25, which will be updated Monday afternoon, including five in the top 10. There are two more receiving votes. Just 10 years ago, in Bruce Pearl’s first season at Auburn, the SEC had one team in the Top 25 and just two others receiving votes. It’s a stunning turnaround, and it’s beginnings go back a dozen years to former commissioner Mike Slive. It was his mandate to the league’s athletic directors in 2014 to invest more money into men’s basketball that jumpstarted the process. His successor, Greg Sankey, took it another step two years later when he hired former Big East commissioner Mike Tranghese as a consultant and former NBA and college coach Dan Leibovitz as an associate commissioner of men’s basketball. Under their direction, SEC schools have invested more in their programs, hired better coaches and taken big steps forward on the court. Auburn is a perfect example, although its ascension started nearly a decade earlier when President Jay Gogue, athletic director Jay Jacobs and the Board of Trustees began the process of acquiring financing and planning the construction of Neville Arena, which was completed in 2010. Of course, they also erred in hiring Tony Barbee, but rectified that by replacing him four years later with Bruce Pearl in 2014, which came within days of Slive's mandate. Pearl has built Auburn into a national powerhouse, which has benefitted the SEC, while many teams in the conference have experienced similar growth, which has benefitted Auburn. Saturday, the top-ranked Tigers beat No. 6 Tennessee in only the second top 10 matchup in Auburn in program history. And it’s quite possible AU could host two more top 10 matchups before the season ends with No. 6 Florida visiting Feb. 8 and No. 4 Alabama March 8. I’m not sure there’s an achievement that better encapsulates the growth of Auburn and the SEC than that. And it all came about because of Slive, Sankey, Tranghese, Leibovitz, Gogue, Jacobs, the BOT, Pearl and many other boosters and stakeholders at Auburn and throughout the SEC. Slive, who passed away in 2018, saw the opportunity to boost the SEC’s revenue and prestige by investing more in men’s basketball. The payout has been immense. And no program better exemplifies Slive’s vision than Auburn. It was there for all the world to see Saturday night. *** Monday musings is brought to you by Uncle Keith's Red Sauce. I was a customer before bringing them on as a sponsor and I was hooked after the very first taste. It's available in original and hot and can be found in Publix throughout the state of Alabama along with select Piggly Wiggly's, Renfroe's, the Kroger's in Auburn/Opelika and on-line. Uncle Keith's Red Sauce was born right here in the state of Alabama. *** *** GET 15% OFF YOUR ON-LINE ORDER WITH THE DISCOUNT CODE: BMATT15 ***

It's good y'all.