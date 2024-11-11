BMatt’s Monday musings

This one, however, was courtesy of the Tigers’ men’s basketball program, which went on the road and knocked off No. 4 Houston.

AUBURN | It was like so many perfect Auburn fall Saturday nights.

Trailing by nine points with 15:16 left, Auburn stormed back to win 74-69, scoring 46 second-half points and shooting 57 percent from the floor against one of the nation’s best defensive teams.

It was a masterclass by Bruce Pearl and his staff including assistant coaches Steven Pearl and Mike Burgomaster. It was Steven that Pearl credited with an “incredible” game plan and Burgomaster for calling every offensive play in the second half.

Their plan to feed Johni Broome the ball inside was executed to perfection by the players. He shot 8 of 10 from the floor and scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half.

It was also the coming out party for Tahaad Pettiford, who scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half. He already looks like one of the best freshmen of the Pearl era and they type of player you build a roster around.

And this is just two games into his college career.

This team looks to have the experience, talent, depth and just enough star power to be a real contender in March.

But that’s still a long way away and there are so many huge games between now and then including the toughest non-conference schedule in program history and a regular season that ends with Alabama in Neville Arena.

Pearl took over the SEC’s worst program 11 years ago and turned into one of the SEC’s and nation’s best. He did it by bringing in better players though recruiting and transfers and developing them with talented assistants.

It took a little time. Auburn won just nine conference games in Pearl’s first two years combined, finishing 13th both seasons.

I’d like to say the football program under Hugh Freeze is on the same path, but I just don’t know. It might be. It needs to be.

Because Auburn needs more of those Saturday nights.

