BMatt’s Monday musings

AUBURN | Fair or not, this Auburn team will be judged by what happens in March, or perhaps April if it advances to the Final Four in San Antonio. But don’t let that change what a special season it’s been to this point and what a special Saturday it was in Tuscaloosa. Auburn made history under Bruce Pearl once again. This time is was beating Alabama in Coleman Coliseum in the first-ever 1 vs. 2 matchup between two SEC teams.

Pearl led Auburn to another legendary win Saturday. (Photo by Will McLelland/USA Today images)

It was the Tigers that shined the brightest in the biggest college basketball game in state history. That it came amongst the F*ck You Auburn and Little Brother chants, the garbage throwing and whatever that woman was trying to do to Chad Baker-Mazara, made it extra special. Saturday night's Toomer's Corner rolling was pretty special too. Still, for all Auburn has accomplished this season including building the best resume in the country, nothing is promised. Nothing is guaranteed. In the days leading up to the game, Pearl reminded anyone that would listen that just three days after his No. 2 Tennessee team beat No. 1 Memphis in 2008, the Volunteers lost at Vanderbilt. And not long after the final buzzer sounded on Auburn's 94-85 win, Pearl said he would quickly turn his focus to Wednesday night's game against Arkansas, but not before he stopped at Home Depot hours after the win to pick up supplies for a project. Auburn's 64-year old coach doesn't have an off switch. And that's why Auburn has a real chance to make more history over the next seven weeks. Pearl is going to push his staff and his players to get the most out of them. He has 30 years of head coaching experience. He knows every button to push and this might be his best team among a lot of very good teams. Nothing is promised. Nothing is guaranteed. Auburn's going to have to take what it wants. It did that at Coleman Coliseum and amongst the postgame celebration there was no sign that these players and coaches were close to satisfied. They'll need that same energy over the next seven weeks to make more history.

