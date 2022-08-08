BMatt’s Monday musings

I honestly had no idea Yohan Traore was *this* athletic for a 6-foot-10 forward. He’s a different type of 4 than Jabari Smith, but he’s going to be just as fun to watch.

But I’m sold, completely sold on Bruce Pearl’s 2022-23 basketball Tigers. My confidence starts with a newcomer class that looks like a complete home run.

AUBURN | I’ve only seen them play twice, on T.V., 6,557 miles away, and against questionable competition.

He’s a player that will score from the paint to beyond the arc, and is going to provide some show-stopping moments on the fast break.

Chance Westry has also surprised me with the maturity he plays with on the floor, especially his defense. He’s also a better shooter than I expected, from 3-point range and those pull-up jumpers just outside the lane.

Johni Broome is everything I thought he was going to be and gives Auburn a powerful 5 that can defend, play physical on offense and defense and has a nice finishing touch around the basket.

And I certainly don’t want to leave out Tre Donaldson, who may have to fight for minutes this season, but is already showing a ton of upside with his quickness, toughness and ability to finish around the rim.

When his time comes, he can be a special point guard for AU.

I’m not going to break down the entire roster but among the returning players, Al Flanigan looks to have his quickness back and several others look to have taken a step forward in their development, especially Dylan Cardwell.

The biggest test for this team on its tour comes later today against the Israel National Team. Then it will be a three-month wait until George Mason visits Neville Arena to open the season.

Can’t get here fast enough as far as I’m concerned.

***

Just a few notes you may have missed or overlooked from the first few days of fall camp…

** Freshman wide receiver Camden Brown was with the veteran group on Saturday after going with the newcomers Friday. That’s a quick promotion for Brown and is a good indication of his ability and more importantly, the work he’s put in learning the offense and being ready for the start of camp.

** JD Rhym is already getting reps with the first-team defense at both cornerback and nickel. Auburn has recruited this position extremely well and Zac Etheridge is continuing the tradition with the players he’s brought in including Rhym. The secondary is one of AU's strongest position groups and Rhym should be a huge part of the playing rotation.

** Several players have already been singled out by coaches and/or players without being prompted including wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson, linebacker Cam Riley, noseguard Jayson Jones and nickel Donovan Kaufman.

Dawson is on track to be a key part of the offense and will likely work at one of the slot positions along with Ja’Varrius Johnson. Riley is competing with Wesley Steiner and several others for the linebacker position opposite Owen Pappoe and should be a key contributor on defense and special teams.

Jones is a real space-eater in the middle of the defense and will help give a lot on 1-on-1 matchups to key players like Colby Wooden, Marcus Harris and Derick Hall. Kaufman has had a great offseason and is becoming a key leader on that side of the ball.

** Jeremiah Wright is a full-time defensive lineman competing with Jones and Marquis Burks at noseguard. I still don’t think a lot of people recognize how talented and deep Auburn is along the defensive line. It might be the best position unit on the team.

** Landen King is a full-time receiver and should be a big part of the offense this season. He’s listed 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds on AU’s roster, and should be a tough physical matchup for a cornerback or nickel.