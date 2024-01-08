AUBURN | Even Johni Broome, who was playing in a different league two years ago, took it personally.

The Tigers didn’t play particularly well offensively in the first half but still led by seven points at the break.

It was a complete emasculation in the second half as Auburn outscored the Razorbacks 46-21 to deliver the worst loss in the 30-year history of Bud Walton Arena.

Pearl made sure to remind his team throughout the week of the court storming and shirtless fist pumping from Arkansas coach Eric Musselman after the Razorbacks knocked off No. 1 Auburn two years earlier.

The players took notice and sent a message to Arkansas and the rest of the league that this year’s Auburn team is not one to take lightly.

But it is just one game and there are plenty of tough opponents and tough venues to come. Pearl will have to make sure his players move on quickly.

An upset Texas A&M squad will be in Auburn tomorrow night coming off a 15-point loss to LSU at home. The Aggies have been a tough matchup for Pearl’s teams with wins in five of the last six games including a 16-point win at Neville Arena last year.

Then comes a Saturday home matchup with LSU that will also double as a Junior Day for the football program followed by a trip to always tough Vanderbilt and Ole Miss back at home Jan. 20, which will be a homecoming for Wes and Allen Flanigan.

That’s some very big games coming up and an opportunity for Auburn to make an even bigger statement in the conference race.

***

Chemistry is a word that's hard to define in a team but you know it when t you see it.

It's easy to see this year's men's basketball team has it.

I'm sure there's a lot of credit to go around but K.D. Johnson.deserves to be singled out.

His successful move to the bench and the energy and effort he brings the second unit on both ends of the floor is a crucial part of its success.

Johnson has been more productive this season playing less minutes. When a senior makes a a sacrifice like that for the betterment of the team, that builds chemistry.

And this Auburn team's got it in droves thanks in big part to K.D.

***

