BMatt’s Monday musings

AUBURN | When it comes to a historical timeline for Auburn men’s basketball, there’s B.B.P. and B.P.

With Auburn’s 84-68 win over Missouri Saturday, Pearl tied Joel Eaves with 213 wins. Eaves did it in 14 seasons and Pearl in 11 and a half. Pearl could become AU’s all-time winningest coach as soon as Tuesday night’s game at Texas.

The record has stood for more than 60 years and through seven other coaches.

In the 108 seasons before Pearl, Auburn won three SEC Championships, one SEC Tournament championship and advanced to the Elite Eight in eight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Under Pearl, the Tigers have won two SEC Championships, two SEC Tournament championships and advanced to the Final Four in five NCAA Tournament appearances.

And this year has the potential to be Pearl’s best team.

When Pearl was hired on March 18, 2014, AU was coming off a 10-year stretch under Jeff Lebo and Tony Barbee in which it had gone 53-111 in the conference, the worst of any team.

The Tigers hadn’t made an NCAA Tournament since 2003.

The announced attendance in Barbee’s final home game was 5,304 as AU lost 82-54 to Tennessee on Senior Day. The season would end the next week and Pearl hired six days later.

He had been out of coaching for three years and still had five months remaining on a show-cause order due to NCAA sanctions. At the time, AU was taking a chance on Pearl as much as he was taking a chance on taking over the SEC’s worst program.

It certainly worked out pretty daggum good for both parties.

Pearl has been a force of nature. He’s transformed Auburn into a national powerhouse and Neville Arena into one of the nation’s best home-court advantages, which has hosted 62 consecutive sellouts.

While other coaches moan and groan about the new NIL and transfer era, Pearl just adapts. Five of AU’s top six scorers this season began their college careers at a different school.

Pearl is still going strong at 64 years old and has the energy of someone 20 or 30 years younger. He can coach at AU as long as he wants.

Auburn would certainly like to hold off on the A.B.P. (after Bruce Pearl) era for as long as it can.

