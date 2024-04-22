AUBURN | A lot of things can be true at once and that’s certainly the case with Aden Holloway. He had a disappointing first season at Auburn and appeared to lose confidence in his 3-point shot. He also struggled at times adjusting to playing point guard after being more of an off-guard in high school. But a lot of true freshmen struggle in their first season of college. And because of his work ethic and drive, there’s every reason to expect that he could step up in a lot of ways in year two.

Holloway will make his return to Neville Arena next season. (Steven Leonard/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

Except that won’t be taking place at Auburn. Instead, Holloway will be suiting up for the Tigers’ biggest rival, Alabama, next season. As soon as i realized this was a possibility, the first thing that popped into my mind was how many Holloway threads will the started on the Bunker over the next 11-plus months. The limit does not exist. On the other hand, I’m determined to make this my one and only column concerning him. And if we’re being honest, Holloway is probably going to be a good fit in the Tide’s fast-paced offense, especially if he can regain confidence in his 3-point shot. When it comes to the Tigers, especially with Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell and Chaney Johnson all planning to return, they needed a different kind of point guard. Auburn needed a more veteran guard that could effectively run and lead a half-court offense and excelled at coming off screens, popping 3-pointers, driving inside to drop off a pass for an easy bucket or finishing at the rim. Auburn found a perfect fit in JP Pegues, who averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists and shot 36.2 percent from 3-point range as a junior at Furman last season. Both Holloway and Tre Donaldson knew Auburn was going to pursue a point guard like Pegues and had the opportunity to return and compete. Both elected to move on with Donaldson landing at Michigan. There don’t have to be any bad guys here. Holloway and Donaldson believe they’ll have better opportunities at their new schools. Pegues could be AU’s best point guard since Jared Harper. Look, I get it. There’s gonna be some hard feelings. It’s not that Holloway left, it’s that he went to play for AU’s biggest rival. So let’s enjoy it. I mean, it’s moves like this that can really inflame a rivalry that was already heating up after the Tide’s run last season and Auburn’s early exit. It’s OK to be a hater, just not a HATER. And it should make Alabama’s trip to Neville Arena next season one for the ages. *** I'd like to welcome Uncle Keith's Red Sauce as the official sponsor of Monday musings. I was a customer before bringing them on as a sponsor and I was hooked after the very first taste. It's available in original and hot and can be found in Publix throughout the state of Alabama along with select Piggly Wiggly's, Renfroe's, the Kroger's in Auburn/Opelika and on-line. Uncle Keith's Red Sauce was born right here in the state of Alabama. ***

It's Good Y'all