BMatt’s Monday musings

What happens next, how Harsin and his program respond to Saturday’s defeat will also play a part in how his first season is viewed.

That loss to the Bulldogs, that catastrophic capitulation, is now the defining game of this season. That stinks, perhaps it’s not fair, but it’s the cold, hard truth.

AUBURN | It was just six weeks ago that Bryan Harsin ended Auburn’s 22-year losing streak at LSU. The type of win that should help define a coaches’ first season.

Auburn has fallen to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference, tied for 5th in the SEC West with two games to go. There’s still a scenario where the West can end in a five-team tie, but that’s not very realistic and the Tide can clinch the title and a berth in the SEC Championship game with a win over Arkansas Saturday.

Perhaps a win in the Iron Bowl combined with that win in Baton Rouge would help change the narrative of this season. We’ll see.

We all know what Alabama is capable of doing to an opponent that’s unable to compete for four quarters, but it’s South Carolina that better be at the forefront of the Tigers’ attention this week.

That same Gamecock team that’s 5-5 after a loss at Missouri Saturday has already shown what it can do to a talented team that comes into Williams-Brice Stadium not focused on the task at hand when they clobbered Florida 40-17 a week ago.

And Auburn has shown it can drift in and out of focus quite easily. Mental toughness is not a strength of this year’s team.

Not yet, at least. But being around Harsin, even in the age of Zoom interviews, gives the impression that he’s a coach that likes a lot of grit in his team and that’s what he’ll build as we move ahead in his tenure.

And let’s not forget that one game or one season won’t define Harsin’s legacy at Auburn. Shug Jordan wasn’t defined by going 5-5 in his first season or 2-8 in his second, nor was Pat Dye by his 5-6 record in his first year at the helm.

Both have statues outside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Saturday’s loss was a historical one, yes, but in the big picture it’s just a bump in the road for Harsin as he shapes Auburn into his image.

***

What Bo Nix did Saturday, throwing for a career-high 377 yards and two touchdowns while playing with a major injury for a portion of the game is nothing short of heroic. Whether you’ve been a Nix fan or detractor or somewhere in-between, there’s no denying his competitiveness, toughness and will to win.

Now, the Tigers must find a way to win their last two games including the Iron Bowl without him. This is T.J. Finley’s team for the remainder of the season. He will prepare this week as the starter with Dematrius Davis and Grant Loy as his backups.

For Finley, this is the opportunity he’s been waiting for, albeit not how he wanted to get the job. He’s a more traditional drop-back quarterback and not near the running threat as Nix. Not having to account for a quarterback in the running game could make it even more difficult for AU’s running backs. It’s on this coaching staff to come up with a good plan starting this week and this offensive line to start coming off the ball with more authority.

***

