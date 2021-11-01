BMatt’s Monday musings

AUBURN | It can be frustrating at times watching Auburn’s defense and that included last Saturday night. As Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral carved up the secondary for 289 passing yards, often connecting with wide open receiver for chunk plays, you start to wonder if the Tigers’ defense will ever get a stop. Then Zakoby McClain makes an open-field tackle to stop a running back for a 4-yard gain instead of 12. Then Roger McCreary breaks up a pass on second down and Colby Wooden hurries Corral into an errant throw on third down.

Harsin and Auburn's players celebrate a 31-20 win over Ole Miss. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Before you know it, the defense gets a stop. Except against the Rebels, AU also had to come up with three fourth-down stops on four attempts. Ole Miss drove into AU’s red zone eight times and came away with just 20 points — two touchdowns and two field goals. The other four trips, all of which came in the second half included three failed fourth-down attempts and an interception by Jaylin Simpson in the end zone. It’s the proverbial bend but don’t break, and it works. So well, in fact, that the Tigers have climbed to third in the SEC and 24th nationally allowing just 19.8 points per game. You can bring up all the stats and advanced metrics you want, but holding opponents to under 20 points a game is going to translate into a lot of wins, period. So it may be aggravating, you may want to pull your hair out, but Derek Mason’s defense is working and it’s getting better — better as the season moves on and better as a game moves on. Mason and his staff’s in-game adjustments have made a difference, especially in key SEC wins at LSU and Arkansas and Saturday night’s 31-20 win over Ole Miss. *** One more quick thought on Saturday night’s game. What does it say about this Auburn team that when the defense was struggling a bit in the first half, that the offense stepped up and scored 28 points. When the script flipped in the second half and it was the offense that could only manage one field goal, it was the defense that raised its level and held an explosive Ole Miss offense to just one 49-yard field goal. That’s a team that believes in each other. And they believe in Bryan Harsin and their coaching staff too. I can’t give you a better example than the below video…

