News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 08:34:27 -0500') }} football Edit

BMatt’s Monday musings

Iggfu484rgcqx7rwjkxz
Derrick Brown will represent Auburn at SEC Media Days. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)
Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor

AUBURN | The 2019 football team will be the last of the decade, which brings me to the question of what would be my all-decade team and how many current players would have a shot to make the group?...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}