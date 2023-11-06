PIKE ROAD, Ala. — While most Pike Road football players are still getting ready for morning practice, Malik Blocton is already working. The 6-foot-3 Auburn defensive end commit implemented a new part of training this season — running before his Wednesday and Thursday practices. It's helped him increase his speed and motor ability, leading to a monster senior season. With playoffs on the horizon, Blocton finished the regular season with 76 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He feels like he'll have a shot to see the field early when he gets to Auburn. "I feel like I can go in there and have a good chance of starting," Blocton said.

Malik Blocton has had an impressive senior season. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Pike Road finished the regular season as region champions, riding an eight-game win streak into the playoff, with the latest win over Booker T. Washington and fellow commit Joseph Phillips. "Joe’s a really good player, he’s a really good opponent," Blocton said of Phillips. "I’m glad I got to share the field with him." The next time the two share the field, they'll be in the same uniform and on the same defense. It's something Blocton is looking forward to, and has confidence that the two are gonna mesh well. "We can fit really good if you put me and him on opposite sides of the field," Blocton said. "I mean they’re not gonna have anywhere to run. Either they’re gonna run at me or they’re gonna run at him." When it comes to Ron Roberts' defense at Auburn, Blocton's already been impressed with what he's seen. "It’s a really good defense," Blocton said. "Auburn’s defense is really good. They’re the No. 1 team in the red zone in the SEC. That’s a really big accomplishment playing in the hardest conference in the country. I feel like I fit really good into his scheme and I can’t wait to play for him." Blocton's seen one familiar face dominating in Roberts' defense this season — his older brother Marcus Harris. "It’s been really great," Blocton said. "Me and him used to share a room together, so just to see him on the big stage doing big things, it’s really inspiring to me."