PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Blidi's wife, kids his why

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

College football players have a lot of things on their plate. Between practice, meetings, classes and everything else required to compete at the highest level, every day is stacked with loads of responsibilities.

For Philip Blidi, you add his wife, Emma, and two young kids, Amara and Brooks, and things can get extremely busy. The Auburn defensive lineman wouldn't want it any other way.

"You know, every day I come out, I do it for them," Blidi said. "When we started this thing, me and my wife were young parents, and I made a promise to her that I'll always take care of her. She don't have to worry about anything. I always love her the most. She don't have to ever worry about anything. And every day, I come out and come to work."

Advertisement

That promise comes from the Indiana transfer growing up in a difficult background. The son of African immigrants, Blidi shared a house with five brothers and five sisters in Trenton, N.J. He doesn't want his kids to want anything, and playing football has helped him and his wife provide that for them.

"Knowing everything that I had to go through, like, I would never want that for my kids," he said.

On the field, Blidi brings energy to D.J. Durkin's defense, and even though he says he is shy, he plays the game to the fullest at all times. For him, practice is like being at recess in elementary school, and fun should be had the entire time.

"I want to be someone that brings people up around me, like, I'm enjoying it," Blidi said. "I want to make sure you're enjoying it. Like, remind you, this is fun. Like, this is fun. Every day, we get to come out here and do this. You don't get to do this too many times in your life. So just people getting to feel that passion, that part of it, that's why you see me like that."

Having fun is great, but Blidi also has a job to do as the likely backup to Keldric Faulk. In 12 games last year with the Hoosiers, he recorded 30 total tackles with four tackles for a loss, two QB hurries and a pass broken up. He's one of the pieces the Tigers added this past offseason to shore up the depth along the defensive line.

As for the shy part, his wife has helped him overcome that since starting his career at Texas Tech.

"When it comes to PR, she's really worked with me on that," Blidi said. "She really worked with me on that and really just allowing me to be more open. That's something when I came into college; I wasn't really an open guy, like, I was really to myself, and I was able to do that and really get to enjoy more relationships, like, the relationship part of it is something that I really got to experience while I've been in college."

In less than two weeks, Blidi will take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium playing in what he considers the best conference in college football. In the stands, Emma, Amara and Brooks will likely be cheering as their hero tries to will Auburn on to victory. They are the reason he is out there.

"Everybody knows, everybody feels it like, everybody knows my why," Blidi said. "And every time I come out here, my why is on my mind."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RZVGJ3NDRocmtJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYmxpZGktcy13aWZlLWtpZHMtaGlzLXdoeS1hdWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJz LWZvb3RiYWxsIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZibGlk aS1zLXdpZmUta2lkcy1oaXMtd2h5LWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwm YzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=