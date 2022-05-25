Rambusch a ‘heart and soul’ player

“A Judd Ward, heart and soul,” said Thompson. “Luke Jarvis, I remember him at the SEC Tournament laying on the floor in-between innings on that God-awful, nasty floor of a dugout, and then we say he’s got to go out there and field. And just kept playing. Rambusch doesn’t take a backseat to any of these guys that I’ve always tried to promote and talk about how tough they are, and it’s impressive.

The Auburn junior has quickly become a key team leader and playmaker since he stepped on campus last summer out of Grayson College in Denison, Texas.

AUBURN | Butch Thompson has had a few Blake Rambusch’s in his 30 years as a college baseball assistant and head coach, but not many.

“You get some guys every now and then that you wish they were on every team that you ever coached for the rest of your career. He’s made a pretty good impression in a short period of time.”

Rambusch, who is one of just two Tigers to play in all 55 games this season, leads the SEC with 80 hits.

“Just coming in here, I was worried about getting a spot on the team and just do my best to help this team win. That’s really all I thought about,” said Rambusch.

He’s batting .351 with 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 36 RBI working primarily out of the leadoff spot. He leads AU with 16 stolen bases in 21 attempts.

“I still don’t think he’s given an at-bat away,” said Thompson. “He comes to the ballpark to fight everyday. I don’t think he gets enough credit for the third base he’s played. He’s swung it that good. He fights. It’s not the biggest package, but pound-for-pound, I think it’s one of the strongest, most intent, most competitive players.”

Rambusch did receive some postseason recognition for his play at third base being named to the SEC All-Defensive team. The SEC’s hit leader was inexplicably left off the first- and second-team All-SEC teams, however.

He played mainly shortstop at Grayson last year

“Third base has been a new position for me so it’s been good,” said Rambusch. “I had a lot of help from Coach (Karl) Nonemaker and just a lot of guys on the team getting me used to that position.”

Rambusch’s play at the plate and in the field has been key in Auburn finishing the regular season 37-18 overall and 16-13 in the SEC, which is tied with the 2018 team for the most regular-season wins since 2010.

Following a rain-interrupted first day, No. 5 seed Auburn is scheduled to play in the first round of the SEC Tournament against No. 12 seed Kentucky Wednesday morning.

“At this point, it’s playoff baseball. You just got to come together as a team and just win games,” said Rambusch.