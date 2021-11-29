Birmingham QB with an 'impressive' visit

Growing up in the state, Christopher Vizzina has been to Auburn games before, but he's never been in Auburn for an Iron Bowl. That changed on Saturday as he was in the Plains for an unofficial visit. The 2023 Birmingham QB is one of the main quarterbacks Auburn is monitoring and pursuing in the class.

Vizzina is planning to work with head coach Bryan Harsin during the offseason. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Vizzina grew up in the Birmingham area, and as an Alabama fan, but Saturday's game changed things for him. "I loved the atmosphere," Vizzina said. "This was everything I thought it was going to be. Just growing up in this state and watching all the games, I loved it. Both teams fought hard. I mean, I don’t think both teams played as well as they thought they were going to, but at the end of the day I think Auburn played great." The visit was "impressive" for Vizzina and he's planning to talk with Bryan Harsin again soon.

"Me and Coach Harsin already talked about getting together this offseason," Vizzina said. "I can tell he really wants to make me a better quarterback before my senior season. There’s not many other coaches that want to do that. That means a lot." Vizzina hasn't outlined a timeline for his recruitment right now, but the QB has plenty of offers and will have his pick of the litter once he makes his choice.