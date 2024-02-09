"Pretty well, I got to touch base with all the coaches," Merritt said of the visit. "Really feeling the environment, they’re feeling me, I’m feeling them. Just ready to continue on from there."

It's already paying dividends, as Jourdin Crawford brought along four-star defensive back Tim Merritt to Auburn when the two visited for the final weekend before the dead period. Merritt, who was originally planning on going to Florida, enjoyed his time on the Plains.

Auburn already has one commit from Parker High School in Birmingham.

Merritt, 6-foot-2 and 184 pounds, spent time meeting with head coach Hugh Freeze and touring the facilities, but his conversation with defensive backs coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff was a highlight of the visit.

In fact, it's the driving factor for why Merritt is ready to return.

"Gonna get back up here and talk ball with Crime Dawg," Merritt said. "He knows the game and that’s how I want to be. Around somebody who understands and knows the game like me."

Although he's listed as a cornerback, Merritt sees himself filling more of versatile role. He believes he can play anywhere in the secondary.

"I don’t ever want to put myself in just one specific position, I can play everywhere," Merritt said. "I love that. I don’t want to be labeled as just a corner. I’m a DB, I can play free, strong, slot, nickel, anything. I’m one of those dudes I think."

Auburn thinks that too, which is big for him.

"I’m just grateful to be in this position," Merritt said. "I also just want to play early. Play early and be developed, those are my main two things."