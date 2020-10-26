AuburnSports - Bigsby, Williams given weekly SEC awards

For their performances in Week 5, Seth Williams and Tank Bigsby were awarded by the SEC on Monday.

Williams, who had eight catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, was named the co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

With a little over a minute remaining, Williams caught a game-winning 58-yard touchdown from Bo Nix, which is the third time in his career he’s caught a game-winner. It was also his fifth career 100-yard receiving game.



