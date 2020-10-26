AuburnSports - Bigsby, Williams given weekly SEC awards

Bigsby, Williams given weekly SEC awards
For their performances in Week 5, Seth Williams and Tank Bigsby were awarded by the SEC on Monday.
Williams, who had eight catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, was named the co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.
With a little over a minute remaining, Williams caught a game-winning 58-yard touchdown from Bo Nix, which is the third time in his career he’s caught a game-winner. It was also his fifth career 100-yard receiving game.
At running back, Bigbsy continued his tear, rushing for 129 yards and adding two touchdowns.
He was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance.
This marked his third straight game with over 100 yards rushing, the first Auburn back to do so since Kerryon Johnson in 2017. His 386 yards over the past three games is the most since Johnson had 416 in 2017.
His 386 yards rushing ranks fourth nationally over the past three weeks.
Bigsby leads the SEC in all-purpose yardage averaging 163.2 yards per game and is first among SEC freshmen averaging 86.4 rushing yards per game.
