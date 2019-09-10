Bigsby visits Auburn, says recruitment is 'over'
AUBURN | Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby returned to Auburn on Saturday, the first time back on campus since the four-star running back committed to the Tigers Aug. 9.Bigsby, from Callaway in Hogansville,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news