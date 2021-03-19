AuburnSports - Bigsby using spring to try and become next great Auburn running back

“It’s real important. I hold myself to accountability. I work hard,” Bigsby said. “Cadillac pushes me. He tells me how many good running backs have come through here. Of course, I want to be the next and I just hold myself to a high accountability.”

Now, he’s got a full season under his belt and the opportunity to go through spring practice to improve, Bigbsy is looking to become next in line of great Auburn running backs.

It didn’t take long for Tank Bigsby to find his footing as a freshman running back in the SEC.

In his freshman season, carried the ball 138 times for 834 yards with five touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry.

All of that came without a spring practice and a shortened fall camp before the season.

“I feel like this is a good start for us, especially with the new coaches here,” Bigsby said about spring practice this year. “We all get to learn the plays and stuff like that. Everything new. It’s a new beginning so I feel like it’s a good start to have a spring this year. We won’t just have to go into fall camp having to learn this stuff. I feel like it’s a good start.”

The running back room will be different in Bigsby’s second season, with Mark-Antony Richards and D.J. Williams at different schools.

As of now, Auburn has Bigbsy, Shaun Shivers and Devan Barrett as scholarship running backs going through spring practice. Signee Jarquez Hunter will join the team in the summer.

“Devan been doing really good,” Bigbsy said. “He’s getting there. He’s been working real hard. Worm, Shaun Shivers, he works really hard. People say the room has less depth but we’ve got a lot of hard-working guys in there. I feel like those guys are going to step up and we’re going to have a great season.”

While the running backs in the room are different, coach Cadillac Williams is back, being the old coach under Gus Malzahn to be retained by Bryan Harsin.

“Coach Cadillac, he’s a great coach,” Bigsby said. “He recruited me, talking to me through all things and all that. He’s a great coach, and I feel like he means a lot to all the running backs because he treated all of us the same. He’s a great person.”

Bigsby and the Auburn running backs will be on display as Auburn opens practice to the fans on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CST.