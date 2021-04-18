AuburnSports - Bigsby on o-line: 'They're going to be great'

In Saturday’s A-Day game — even with starting left tackle Alec Jackson unavailable — the offensive line was able to showcase the progress they’ve made.

With everyone returning from last season, fans were unsure how much new offensive line coach Will Friend could get them to improve.

“I think we made a huge stride forward,” center Nick Brahms said. “One of the biggest things we were lacking, maybe, is football IQ. I think Coach Friend has done a great job in teaching us the game of football. That can help us make the game slow down for us a little bit and really help the guys know what's coming.”

Overall, he was pleased with his units performance on Saturday.

“Yeah, I felt like it went well, pretty solid day,” Brahms said. “At least the blue group, we were communicating well. We saw blitzers coming off the edge and stuff, and we were communicating that. So, you know, I always say this, but we're going to watch the film and see how it is. But no, I think it was a good day on the offensive line.”

With Jackson unavailable, Auburn ran with Austin Troxell at left tackle, Tashawn Manning at left guard, Brahms anchoring at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle. Brenden Coffey operated as the starting right tackle for one drive, too.

The second team offensive line consisted of Killian Zierer, Tate Johnson, Jalil Irvin, Kameron Stutts and Coffey.

Run blocking was never much of an issue for the offensive line in 2020, and they helped clear a path for Tank Bigsby again on Saturday.

“I feel like the offensive line is doing great. I feel like they came a long way,” Bigsby said. “Just with the little things, they came a long way. They’re going to be great. I feel like the more we practice and the more we get reps, they’ll be good this year.”

The pass blocking appeared to have improved on Saturday as well, as Bo Nix had more time in the pocket waiting for plays to develop.

Coach Friend noted earlier in the spring that as the players began to get more comfortable in the new offense, they’d begin experimenting with switching players around on the line.

Auburn will have one last chance to do that on Monday when they practice for the 15th and final time this spring.