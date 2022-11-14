Bigsby and Hunter both got their chances on Saturday against Texas A&M, each rushing for 121 yards, the former on 23 carries and the latter with 13. With that could come jealousy, but not with those two, Williams said on Monday.

"It's like you're happy for them, but you're like, 'I want some of that action,'" Williams said.

AUBURN | Carnell Williams knows how Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter feel having to share the carries. The interim Auburn coach had a lot of experience as a player for the Tigers, sharing the same backfield with Ronnie Brown along with Brandon Jacobs and Tre Smith at times.

"Jarquez, Tank, those guys feed off each other," the coach said. "They're picking each other up. And what a really good 1-2 punch."

They have been a significant part of the running renaissance the past four games for the Tigers as Auburn has pounded out an average of 254 yards per game on the ground. But, as Williams pointed out, not all of the credit goes to the running backs for that production.

"Once again, as running backs, we get all the attention because we're carrying the ball," he said. "But honestly, those guys up front, they're moving people, they're fighting, they're together. They're straining out there and getting a hat on a hat."

Those yards per game are much improved over the previous four games against Power 5 opponents when the Tigers struggled, averaging just 98.5 rushing yards. In those games, Auburn scored just two rushing touchdowns, both coming in the 17-14 victory over Missouri. The last four? The Tigers have pushed it into the end zone 10 times via the run.

"I just think as far as your run game, we're just in sync with each other and playing a lot better," Williams said.

And that starts with the 1-2 punch of Bigsby and Hunter, who have gained their form in the last month.

"They definitely complement each other," Williams said.