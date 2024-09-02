AUBURN | It was quite a debut for Auburn’s freshmen wide receivers, which combined for nine receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over Alabama A&M. They might find Week 2 to be a bit more challenging. The Tigers host California this Saturday, a team that held AU to just 230 total yards including 94 passing last season.

Thompson cruises in for a 70-yard TD reception. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“They did a great job against us last year. They have quite a few returners on that side,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Will they play us the same exact way they did last year? I don't know. But last year, they were basically saying we're going to make you have to throw the football and win some 1 on 1s, and we struggled to do that some.” Auburn four true freshmen wideouts have been the story throughout fall camp and it showed against the Bulldogs. Malcolm Simmons had a 57-yard touchdown catch and recovered a blocked punt for a TD, Perry Thompson had a 70-yard TD catch and Cam Coleman a 44-yard TD catch. Simmons and Coleman both started. Bryce Cain added two catches for 33 yards. “There were a few routes that were a little short, but outside of that there weren’t really any MA’s, no wrong routes,” said Freeze. “It was a pretty basic game plan. This week will be more extensive.”

