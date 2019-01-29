“I was glad he told me that. It gives me more confidence going into this year.”

“Just to have more confidence in myself,” said Burns on what he learned most from last season. “I was timid last year. I didn’t think my stuff could play out. Having Casey (Mize), he told me all the time to have confidence in myself. That was one thing I’m telling the younger guys, ‘you’re here for a reason, you can play, you can pitch’. I want them to know they have the skills to come out here and pitch.

He led Auburn’s starters with a 3.01 ERA and finished 7-4 with 77 strikeouts and 37 walks in 86.2 innings pitched, which included 17 starts. But heading into his sophomore season, Burns still feels like he has a lot to prove and it starts before he steps on the mound.

Working with Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s MLB Draft, was a big plus for Burns along with pitching for Team USA this summer. He rested his arm for most of fall practice, working mainly on his off-speed pitches.

“This is one of those things that accelerates his growth. And there’s a lot of growth to do and that’s the exciting part of it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “For him to just go battle and go with what he’s got right now, this will just be layers. If he keeps working hard and we keep getting him great opportunities and getting him around great people. Iron sharpens iron. We play in the best league in America. I’m excited and can’t wait for his growth.”

Burns will have to assume more of a leadership role this spring, especially with the addition of six true freshmen pitchers. He helped open up preseason practice Friday throwing two innings. He was admittedly a little rusty, but still has more than two weeks before the opening weekend series against Georgia Southern Feb. 15-17.

“Just having the break off and not pitching competitively since this summer, I was real excited to get out here today,” Burns said. “I left a few balls up today, same as last year. I’m still learning and developing with Davis (Daniel) every day and we’ve got Garrett (Wade) with us onboard. I was just excited to get back out there and throw with an umpire behind the plate.”