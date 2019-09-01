This team knows where it's weak. That, coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday, is the most valuable intel available.

The Tigers earned a 27-21 victory that will be remembered as quarterback Bo Nix's first dalliance with the spectacular — specifically his 26-yard touchdown throw to Seth Williams to pull ahead with nine seconds remaining. Yet the game itself, and the Ducks' ability to test Auburn in all three phases of the game, may hold more value in the long run.

"When you play a game like that and play a really good team, you find out the things that you really need to work on," Malzahn said after a short practice Sunday afternoon. "Your deficiencies are exposed and you’re able to find that out. You’re capable of addressing them right now. A lot of times, you a play a team that’s lesser talent and you really don’t know the true things you need to get better and focus on until you play a stronger opponent. We know exactly what we need to improve on now."

Which areas demand immediate intervention?

There are plenty. Nix missed some throws, particularly early in the game, that require some improvement. Punt coverage was mostly poor. Kickoff coverage nearly failed during its final assignment of the night — with Chandler Wooten's ankle tackle possibly saving a touchdown that could have rendered moot Nix's and Williams' memorable collaboration.

And while the defense was particularly stout against the run during the second half, allowing just 13 yards on 13 carries after the intermission, several first-half busts left players angry at themselves. Linebacker K.J. Britt said they sought (and found) collective redemption at the behest of their senior leaders.

"Always, the whole time, we were positive. (There) never was a moment that anybody doubted that we were going to win," Britt said. "Nobody ever hung their head low. Everybody kept their heads high. When you're put in the place to be down 14-0 as a defense, and you’re supposed to be one of the top defenses in the nation, and I’m sure everybody is like, ‘Ooh, Auburn defense?" We just had to settle down, make a few corrections, make a few adjustments and we were going to be alright."

The offensive line followed a similar path. Acute blocking struggles left the Tigers' run game in shambles throughout the first half, but things improved. Twenty six carries for 136 yards after halftime isn't exactly wondrous, but that was enough to overtake Oregon.

Center Kaleb Kim said that's all that matters.

"Having that game come down to the last drive, coming back from that deficit, I think it's really good," the senior said. "I think it'll give us some confidence going into the next few games, especially with that stretch of conference games. A lot of those very well could come down to the last drive — just like it did yesterday."

Auburn resumes play Saturday at home against Tulane.