Auburn just swooped into the swamp and took one of Florida's top commits. Four-star linebacker Jamonta Waller, the No. 69 player in the 2024 class, flipped his commitment from Florida to Auburn Saturday. The Mississippi native had been committed to Florida since June. "In all aspects of my life, I know Auburn is the best fit for me," Waller told Rivals.com. ""It has more of a hometown vibe being a smaller city." He's the 18th member of the Tigers' 2024 class, which is now the No. 16 class nationally.

Jamonta Waller flipped from Florida to Auburn Saturday. (Rivals.com)

Prior to his initial Florida pledge, Waller had Auburn in his group of finalists, taking an official visit at the beginning of June. He took one to Florida later that month and committed shortly afterward, but the Tigers continued to push heading into the fall. Those recruiting efforts brought Waller back on campus for several games, and now, it's paid off in the best of ways for Auburn. "Early playing time, coaching staff as a whole, and the vision coach Freeze has for the program (sold me)," Waller said. Since Hugh Freeze arrived on campus, flipping high-caliber recruits is nothing out of the ordinary. The Tigers have now flipped three commits this cycle; Waller joins linebacker Demarcus Riddick and wide receiver Perry Thompson as former pledges for other SEC programs.

