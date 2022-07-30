Big Ten commit visits Big Cat

AUBURN | Ashley Williams committed to Nebraska three weeks ago. A trip to Auburn Saturday for its Big Cat recruiting event has the 4-star edge from Zachary, La., considering a flip. “Auburn is one of the only schools that his still talking to me after my commitment. So that means a lot,” said Williams. “Auburn is still in my heart.”

Williams is a top Auburn edge target. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Williams, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, mentioned edge coach Roc Bellantoni and a big need at the position as key reasons the Tigers are very much in the mix. “Me and Coach Roc have a good relationship and he really talks about how he wants me a lot and how I fit the defensive scheme here at Auburn,” said Williams. “I like how they use the edge as one of the most important parts of the defense with dropping, pass rushing and run stopping. “Coach Roc has put a lot of guys to the NFL. That’s a big factor.”