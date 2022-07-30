Big Ten commit visits Big Cat
AUBURN | Ashley Williams committed to Nebraska three weeks ago.
A trip to Auburn Saturday for its Big Cat recruiting event has the 4-star edge from Zachary, La., considering a flip.
“Auburn is one of the only schools that his still talking to me after my commitment. So that means a lot,” said Williams. “Auburn is still in my heart.”
Williams, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, mentioned edge coach Roc Bellantoni and a big need at the position as key reasons the Tigers are very much in the mix.
“Me and Coach Roc have a good relationship and he really talks about how he wants me a lot and how I fit the defensive scheme here at Auburn,” said Williams. “I like how they use the edge as one of the most important parts of the defense with dropping, pass rushing and run stopping.
“Coach Roc has put a lot of guys to the NFL. That’s a big factor.”
Williams plans to spend Saturday night in Auburn before returning to Louisiana on Sunday. He’s already making plans to be back in Auburn for an official visit either the weekend of the Penn State game Sept. 17 or LSU Oct. 1.
“I’m still l thinking right now. I’m still committed to Nebraska but I’m still thinking about Auburn a little,” Williams said.
Williams had 89 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss, 14 sacks, and two forced fumbles as a junior. He led Zachary to the Louisiana Class 5A state championship.