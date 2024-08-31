PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Big-play Tigers scorch Alabama A&M

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn’s new wide receiver corps lived up to its billing and then some.

Three true freshmen and two transfers combined for 11 catches for 352 yards and six touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to a 73-3 win over Alabama A&M in the season opener at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It's Auburn's largest margin of victory since a 77-0 win over Erskine in 1932.

Lambert-Smith had a big debut for the Tigers.
Auburn had nine possessions in the first half, it scored on eight of them.

The Tigers totaled 436 yards in the first half, which is the most since 452 against Arkansas State in 2016. The 52 first-half points were the most since scoring 56 against Purdue in the 2018 Music City Bowl.

Jarquez Hunter opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run and Towns McGough made his only field goal attempt from 32 yards.

Thorne threw for four touchdowns in the first half. Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught two for 67 yards and four yards, freshman Cam Coleman had a 44-yarder and freshman Perry Thompson a 70-yarder.

Thorne, who also rushed for a TD, was 13 of 21 for 322 yards in the first half. He didn't play in the second, which was limited to two 10-minute quarters.

Backup Hank Brown threw a 57-yard TD to freshman Malcolm Simmons in the third quarter and a 37-yard TD to California transfer Sam Jackson V in the fourth.

Auburn totaled 628 yards and averaged a whopping 13.7 yards per play.

Auburn returns to action next Saturday against California. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

