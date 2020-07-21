AuburnSports - Bryant, Britt named to Nagurski watch list

The award, given annually to the top defender in college football, released its preseason watch list Tuesday, and Auburn seniors Big Kat Bryant and K.J. Britt were among the 15 representatives on the list from the SEC.

A pair of Auburn's most important players for next season are also among the 98 best defensive players in the country, according to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

A senior linebacker who looks to be a first- or second-round NFL draft prospect in 2021, Britt earned his third watch list nod of the offseason with the Nagurski honors. Britt was also named to the Butkus Award list (nation's best linebacker) and Bednarik Award (nation's best defensive player) earlier this month.

The Oxford, Ala., native racked up 69 tackles, including 10 for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, last season en route to first team All-SEC accolades and the nation's highest run-stoppage grade of any player, according to PFF.

Bryant is hoped by Auburn to become a big leader along the defensive line after the graduation of Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end has the experience and physical attributes to succeed at a high level during his senior campaign, but much like Davidson vowed to do last summer, Bryant hopes to convert his high volume of QB hurries into sacks. He had just 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack all of last year.

Auburn has never had a player win the Nagurski Trophy.