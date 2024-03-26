AUBURN | Back-to-back big innings were more than enough for Auburn Tuesday night. The Tigers struck for seven runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to secure a 13-3 run-rule win over Jacksonville State in seven innings at Plainsman Park. “Good back-to-back games with some big innings,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We hit a few home runs and bunted again and stole some bases. I don’t think we’re one-dimensional. I think we have the potential to do some damage. I think we’re better when someone is bouncing around on the bases and we can get a bunt down.

Maners broke the game open with a 3-run HR in the fourth. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

"I think we’re hopefully getting closer to realizing what our identity is and what playing full, complete offense is. I did feel good about the big innings for back-to-back games.” Chris Stanfield opened the scoring in the fourth with a solo home run over the centerfield wall, his second of the season. Ike Irish followed a few batters later with an RBI-single. With two outs, pinch-hitter Carter Wright drove in two runs with a double and Mason Maners followed with a three-run home run over the right field wall, his fifth of the season. "I need to just stay focused on my opposite-field approach. I did that on my third at-bat and a better outcome happened," said Maners. The Tigers extended their lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Irish and a grand slam over the right field wall by Cooper McMurray, his 10th home run of the season.