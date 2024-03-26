Big innings bury JSU
AUBURN | Back-to-back big innings were more than enough for Auburn Tuesday night.
The Tigers struck for seven runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to secure a 13-3 run-rule win over Jacksonville State in seven innings at Plainsman Park.
“Good back-to-back games with some big innings,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We hit a few home runs and bunted again and stole some bases. I don’t think we’re one-dimensional. I think we have the potential to do some damage. I think we’re better when someone is bouncing around on the bases and we can get a bunt down.
"I think we’re hopefully getting closer to realizing what our identity is and what playing full, complete offense is. I did feel good about the big innings for back-to-back games.”
Chris Stanfield opened the scoring in the fourth with a solo home run over the centerfield wall, his second of the season.
Ike Irish followed a few batters later with an RBI-single. With two outs, pinch-hitter Carter Wright drove in two runs with a double and Mason Maners followed with a three-run home run over the right field wall, his fifth of the season.
"I need to just stay focused on my opposite-field approach. I did that on my third at-bat and a better outcome happened," said Maners.
The Tigers extended their lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Irish and a grand slam over the right field wall by Cooper McMurray, his 10th home run of the season.
Jacksonville State jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run in the first by Caleb Johnson. Auburn answered with Irish’s solo home run in the bottom of the inning, his eighth of the season.
Johnson made it a 3-1 lead with an RBI-double in the third before the Tigers opened the floodgates in the fourth.
Irish was 2 of 4 with three RBI, Stanfield 2 of 4 with 1 RBI and Javon Hernandez 2 of 2 with a run scored. McMurray was 1 of 1 with three walks and four RBI, Carter Wright 1 of 1 with two RBI and Maners 1 of 4 with three RBI.
AU starter Christian Herberholz (1-1) earned the win allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in 4.0 innings. He struck out seven on 60 pitches.
Dylan Watts held JSU without a hit and struck out two in i the fifth, Alex Petrovic threw a scoreless sixth and Zach Crotchfelt a scoreless seventh.
The game was delayed 39 minutes in the first inning due to rain.
Auburn, which improves to 16-8, returns to SEC action at No. 4 Texas A&M beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.