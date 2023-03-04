AUBURN | Auburn finally. And I mean finally closed one out. The Tigers, which had suffered six single-digit defeats in the last five weeks, used a late 12-1 run to beat No. 12 Tennessee 79-70 at Neville Arena. "The league is so competitive; teams play so hard, so physically," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "Man, I mean this team has been through some real adversity, but continued to get up off the mat and compete and buy into a scouting report. "Just an incredible job. I'm so happy for the players."

Broome came up big in a battle against a huge Tennesse frontline. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Auburn finishes the regular season 20-11 overall and 10-8 in the SEC. It’s AU’s 14th 20-win season and fifth in nine years under Bruce Pearl. In a back-and-forth game that included 11 lead changes, AU took control in the final six minutes. The run started with a tip-in by Johni Broome. Jaylin Williams followed with a made jumper and two free throws. Allen Flanigan and Wendell Green both converted 3-point plays on a layup and foul as AU turned a 3-point deficit into a 72-64 lead with 1:37 left. Green led all scorers with 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the floor and 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He also made all six of his free throw attempts and added four assists and two steals. "I don't think anybody is worried about the shots that they're getting. I think we're all at that point now, because every game is win or go home," said Green. "Nobody's worried about their stats and stuff like that. We're just sharing the ball and taking open shots. I think we've been taking care of the ball better, for the most part, for the last few games. We keep doing that and make some shots, we're in great standing."