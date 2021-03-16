AuburnSports - Big DT has strong interest in Auburn after virtual visit

Big DT has strong interest in Auburn after virtual visit
Maxie Baudoin IV never has visited Auburn, but he has seen the campus and facilities, albeit virtually.
Baudoin, a defensive tackle from Ascension Episcopal in Youngsville, La., on Saturday had a virtual visit with Auburn.
“It went really well,” Baudoin said. “(On-campus recruiting coordinator) Shanellé (Valentine) took me around campus. I got to see the football facilities, the dorms and I learned about my major (Psychology).”
Baudoin then spoke with area recruiter Zac Etheridge and defensive coordinator Derek Mason.
“They told me Auburn is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Baudoin said. “That it’s a 40-year investment and that a degree from Auburn would hold a lot of weight.”
Baudoin is being recruited to Auburn primarily by defensive line coach Nick Eason. The two have started to develop a relationship since Auburn offered Baudoin in February.
“I’ve talked to Coach Eason a lot,” Baudoin said. “I like him a lot. He’s a great guy, a fun person to talk to. It sounds like he knows what he’s talking about. He was in the NFL for 10 years, I believe.”
Following Saturday’s virtual visit, Baudoin said his interest in Auburn only has gotten stronger.
“Auburn has a great campus and great facilities,” Baudoin said. “They are building some new facilities and everything looks like it will be nice. If I were to go to Auburn I would be the first class inside the new facilities.
“I’m definitely interested in Auburn and will definitely consider Auburn a lot. It’s one school I’ll be keeping my eyes on.”
Baudoin also listed Virginia and Texas A&M as schools he’s strongly considering. A commitment could come in the summer.
“I want to commit during the summer so I can get everything out of the way and focus on the season,” Baudoin said.
Rivals ranks Baudoin, who is 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, the No. 27 defensive tackle in the 2022 class and No. 26 overall recruit in Louisiana.
Had a great virtual visit with @AuburnFootball. #WDE🦅 @AuburnMade @s__valentine pic.twitter.com/loBYK82vA5— Maxie Baudoin IV (@MaxieBaudoin8) March 13, 2021