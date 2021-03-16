AuburnSports - Big DT has strong interest in Auburn after virtual visit

Maxie Baudoin IV never has visited Auburn, but he has seen the campus and facilities, albeit virtually. Baudoin, a defensive tackle from Ascension Episcopal in Youngsville, La., on Saturday had a virtual visit with Auburn. “It went really well,” Baudoin said. “(On-campus recruiting coordinator) Shanellé (Valentine) took me around campus. I got to see the football facilities, the dorms and I learned about my major (Psychology).”

Baudoin then spoke with area recruiter Zac Etheridge and defensive coordinator Derek Mason. “They told me Auburn is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Baudoin said. “That it’s a 40-year investment and that a degree from Auburn would hold a lot of weight.” Baudoin is being recruited to Auburn primarily by defensive line coach Nick Eason. The two have started to develop a relationship since Auburn offered Baudoin in February. “I’ve talked to Coach Eason a lot,” Baudoin said. “I like him a lot. He’s a great guy, a fun person to talk to. It sounds like he knows what he’s talking about. He was in the NFL for 10 years, I believe.”