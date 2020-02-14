AUBURN | More than an hour before first pitch, the line to get into Plainsman Park wrapped nearly all the way down the right field line. The field was in immaculate shape, the beer was flowing from the Tiger Terrace and Auburn was back in action for the first time since its first College World Series appearance in 22 years. A total of 3,753 fans, the third-most for an opening day, braved chilly conditions to turn out for the Tigers’ clash against Illinois-Chicago Friday evening.

“Before the game started I walked out there and did my best Bruce Pearl without donuts or biscuits or anything, but just thanked our fans for being with us on opening day. That’s amazing, special, everything,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

“So many of our programs are doing so well and I just think about the support the Auburn family is giving us all. It’s noticed and we’re appreciative of that. It was a great feeling in the ballpark today.”

Burns picked up his 12th career win Friday. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

The crowd was into from the start as Auburn struck for all five of its runs in the first four innings and Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill combined for a strong pitching performance to lead the Tigers to a 5-3 win. “It wasn’t ideal weather for baseball, but they still showed up in support. That means a lot to us,” said Ryan Bliss, who was 2 of 4 as the starting shortstop. “We were talking about that in the dugout as well. That’s big-time to see the fans come out and hopefully the support continues.” Greenhill was the standout, earning his 18th career save with 4.0 innings of no-hit ball out of the bullpen. The junior right-hander struck out six and issued one walk on 60 pitches. “That’s something we’ve kind of worked on since the fall, the long relief/start, whatever we needed,” Greenhill said. “I like those innings. I think it was the first two, I couldn’t find my breaking ball. After I kind of slowed down and got my rhythm I landed those pitches. That’s what I like about having those innings to work with. You can find your stuff and get into a groove.” Burns (1-0) earned the win allowing three runs on four hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out seven and issued one walk on 81 pitches.