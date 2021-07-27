Big Cat Weekend 'solidifies' Wooden's commitment

AUBURN | Any doubt that Caleb Wooden might have had about his commitment to Auburn went away this weekend during his visit for Big Cat Weekend. In fact, it made it stronger. “It solidified it,” Wooden said on Sunday. “I already knew it was family, because my brother goes here. I know the coaching staff. Coach Mason is my dude.” The three-star safety and younger brother of current Auburn defensive lineman, Colby, announced his intentions to play for the Tigers on July 8 and is now joining efforts with Holden Geriner in helping form the rest of the 2022 signing class for the new staff. There’s also the focus he has on his senior season at Archer High School where he admits there are still areas in his game where he needs to improve. In fact, he lists them out like a to-do list for the next several months.

Wooden plans on enrolling at Auburn in January. (Rivals.com)

“Man coverage. Looking back at the quarterback. Sometimes, when I tackle, I can be a little high. Backpedal can be a little lower. And just the fundamentals, making sure my footwork is intact.” When speaking with Wooden’s high school coach, Andy Dyer, recently, he recalled a story about Wooden slacking a bit at a recent 7-on-7 tournament, earning a half-pep talk, half-rear end chewing from the coach. Wooden remembered it concisely, smiling when asked about what Dyer had to say to him. "He said, and I quote, ‘Your ass hasn't got off the hash yet.’ Because we were in cover two. He said, ‘You want to be a leader of this team, you need to show why you are a leader of this team. Pick it up and get your head in the game.’ And so, yeah, I took that personally. I was all right. “Because if he's telling me something, then I know my teammates are watching me so, yeah, I picked it up and I went out and did what I did.”