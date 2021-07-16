Big Cat ‘vital’ to Auburn recruiting

Started in 2009, Big Cat has helped secure a number of the Tigers’ best players over the last dozen years including offensive linemen Greg Robinson, Reese Dismukes and Shon Coleman, defensive linemen, Carl Lawson, Montravious Adams, Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, running back Kerryon Johnson, wide receiver Eli Stove and defensive backs Josh Holsey and Jamien Sherwood.

ATLANTA | After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Cat is back as Auburn has scheduled its big recruiting event for Sunday, July 25.

Current Auburn assistant Zac Etheridge was a player in 2009 when assistant coach Curtis Luper, part of Gene Chizik’s staff, came up with the idea.

“Man, it will be an exciting time to get guys back in a group where they can actually feel a family atmosphere,” said Etheridge Wednesday night before speaking to the Atlanta Auburn Club. “Big Cat has always been one of the vital parts of Auburn recruiting because we have a lot of the top guys in this footprint that can get there, establish relationships and get to see us out of just a football setting.”

Big Cat was originally held during late May or early June and it included a number of games and contests, putting the focus for prospects on family and fun, and not recruiting.

Over time the AU staff added a cookout in late July that had a more laid back atmosphere, but like Big Cat, was another opportunity to bring a number of top recruiting targets.

This year’s Big Cat is expected to be more like a cookout and not feature as many scripted games such as pie eating or dance offs.

“So we’re excited to have Big Cat and have a bunch of guys we’re expecting to come -- just come have fellowship, kick back, barbecue, get a chance to see us outside of just pitch, pitch, pitch, and then Zoom,” said Etheridge. “Then in June we were trying to get everything in and start recruiting. So it gives us a chance to unwind and get some guys on campus that we didn’t get to see in June.”

A number of current players are Big Cat alums including defensive linemen Colby Wooden, Zykeivous Walker, JJ Pegues and Derick Hall, offensive linemen Keiondre Jones and Tate Johnson, wide receivers Kobe Hudson and Elijah Canion, linebacker Wesley Steiner and defensive back Zion Puckett.