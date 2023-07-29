It’s about that time for KJ Bolden. The 5-star safety is set to announce his commitment on August 5. So how did Bolden’s visit to Auburn during Big Cat weekend affect his recruitment? “This visit right here, it definitely raised Auburn a lot,” Bolden said. “I had an interview probably like four days ago and I had a school in my head, but now that I came down here, that kind of changed a little bit. Now I gotta go back home and rethink it now. The way Coach Freeze gave me that great talk, he definitely almost had me commit today, but I just got to wait out my options.” Auburn and Hugh Freeze’s pitch to the 6-foot-2 and 181 pound safety is simple: come be different.

5-star safety KJ Bolden is committing on August 5 (Caleb Jones/AuburnSports)

“Just got done meeting with Coach Freeze and he was just telling me how I could be a program changer and why not be different,” Bolden said. “Other schools getting all these big DB recruits right now, Auburn hasn’t gotten that one huge DB recruit that would take them over the board. (Freeze) was like, why not come in and make history and be different than everyone else.” So how does the Buford High product feel about Freeze’s pitch? “That pitch is crazy for sure,” Bolden said. “Who would not want to go to school and be like the man of the school. (Freeze) was just telling me about how Auburn, all the fans and everybody would buy into me and help me step-by-step as I go on this journey. That sounds great for sure.” During the visit, Bolden also caught up with some of Auburn’s newest commits, who have been trying to get him to the Plains. “Them guys, they’re trying to recruit me everyday,” Bolden said. “Demarcus and Perry are recruiting me everyday. Having all of the Auburn commits being there and all of them boys telling me how special this place and how we can just change everything in the SEC – it sounds like a great plan.”

