Big Cat visit ‘a dream come true’

AUBURN | Jabari Murphy already has an impressive list of offers. He’d like at least one more. The 2024 wide receiver from Elmore County in Eclectic, Ala., has offers from West Virginia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Maryland and Penn State. He’s hoping to add an in-state school to that list shortly.

Murphy is one of the state of Alabama's top prospects for the 2024 class. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

“I’ve always wanted to go to Auburn,” said Murphy. “I’ve just got to keep on working so I can make that dream come true.” Murphy, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, attended the Tigers’ Big Cat recruiting event Saturday. AU’s coaches made it clear they’re interested. “They’re just waiting to see what my film is going to look like a little bit this year and they’ll let me know something soon,” Murphy said. Overall, Murphy gave high marks to his Auburn visit and hopes to return for multiple games this fall. “It was like a dream come true,” he said. “It all looked good. It was very scenic. I really liked it.”