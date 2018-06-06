AUBURN | Gulfport (Miss.) athlete Derick Hall II took his fourth visit to Auburn on Saturday, but it was unlike any of his previous three.



Hall was one of 31 recruits at Auburn’s Big Cat event, which featured games, contests and scavenger hunts instead of tours, game film and recruiting pitches.

“It was the first visit like that for me and I enjoyed it a lot,” Hall said. “It was a laid-back day, not too much focus on recruiting. We didn’t talk about recruiting. It was just about having fun and meeting new people.”

Hall spent time during his visit with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, defensive line coach Rodney Garner and area recruiter Marcus Woodson. Hall has developed strong bonds with each of them, most notably with Malzahn. Auburn’s head coach has taken a more active role in Hall’s recruitment.

“The relationship I have with Coach Malzahn is the best I have out of all the coaches,” Hall said. “The last time I was (at Auburn), we sat and just talked for an hour. He’s a high-character guy.”