Big Cat makes big impression on Hall
AUBURN | Gulfport (Miss.) athlete Derick Hall II took his fourth visit to Auburn on Saturday, but it was unlike any of his previous three.
Hall was one of 31 recruits at Auburn’s Big Cat event, which featured games, contests and scavenger hunts instead of tours, game film and recruiting pitches.
“It was the first visit like that for me and I enjoyed it a lot,” Hall said. “It was a laid-back day, not too much focus on recruiting. We didn’t talk about recruiting. It was just about having fun and meeting new people.”
Hall spent time during his visit with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, defensive line coach Rodney Garner and area recruiter Marcus Woodson. Hall has developed strong bonds with each of them, most notably with Malzahn. Auburn’s head coach has taken a more active role in Hall’s recruitment.
“The relationship I have with Coach Malzahn is the best I have out of all the coaches,” Hall said. “The last time I was (at Auburn), we sat and just talked for an hour. He’s a high-character guy.”
Coaching stability is important to Hall. It helps Auburn that Malzahn signed a new seven-year contract in December.
“He just signed a new contract so I know there is going to be some stability here,” Hall said. “I know he’s going to be at Auburn, and Coach Garner is going to be here, too.”
Hall left Big Cat with Auburn high on his list.
“Auburn is definitely, definitely up there at the top,” Hall said. “Auburn is a great place. They aren’t focused just on football, but life after football, being a family and getting you prepared for life after football.
“It’s Auburn and Mississippi State right now. Those two are really pulling out from the rest. They are at the top and everybody else is behind them.”
Hall plans to return to Auburn in the fall for an official visit, most likely the weekend of the LSU game (Sept. 14-16). He is not locked in on a timetable for making a commitment.
“It could be a summertime decision,” Hall said. “But it also could be in the season or in December.”
WAREAGLE🦅9️⃣— Derick Hall II9️⃣🎒 (@derick_hall5) June 5, 2018